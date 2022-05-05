Time waits for no one. At its core, it’s a finite thing and fickle and the days have been ticking by.
Whether it goes by slowly or quickly comes down to the individual, but there isn’t a lot left. There’s only either a few weeks or a few days depending on which calendar you look at.
“It doesn’t feel right,” Orlanda Fells said.
It’s Tuesday afternoon. The R.A. Hubbard track and field team is running through different sprint events amongst a few spare rain droplets that almost disappear as soon as they start falling.
There’s grass popping up through various cracks on the graying track surrounding the football field. Both need to be manicured. There just hasn’t been any point or need to do so.
Both, like the basketball gym and the rest of the high school, will soon be without use.
R.A. Hubbard’s doors will close at the end of the school year after a federal judge gave the Lawrence County school board permission to shut down the school. Graduation will be its final event. It’s set for May 26.
After that, those who patrol and walk the halls, or fill into the classrooms, will go their separate ways. Fells compared it to a bad fever dream.
“It hurts,” Tyran Murphy said. “There’s a lot of hurt since it’s the last year for everybody.”
But for the next few days, at least, there will be something to occupy worried and heavy minds. The Class 1A-3A state track meet in Cullman is Friday and Saturday, the final showing for R.A. Hubbard athletics.
For the most part, people have remained upbeat.
There’s joking and laughing at practice in between sprints. There’s a little bit of confidence, too, especially after last week’s performance at sectionals. Eighth-grader Eva Armstead won the 200 and long jump. Senior Honesty Lee won the 100. Eighth-grader Armani Thomas took the 400. The Chiefs won both 400 relays.
“I want to see the kids do well and have a good showing,” girls track coach Gary Martin said. “I told them before sectionals, ‘What better way to go out than to achieve something right here at the end before you go your separate ways.' It would be special if it can be done.”
That’s the plan. They know what’s at stake. After all, there’s races to win and podiums to occupy.
“I feel like we need to go out there and prove ourselves,” Armstead said. “This is our last one. We need to go out there with a bang.”
--
Heartbreaking
When Mac Hampton’s arm goes up and down, it takes the form of a boat trying to fight through a rough current. It’s a constant fight trying to stay afloat. But comparing it to the up-and-down nature of a roller coaster also seems appropriate. It’s been some kind of ride.
While Friday and Saturday will serve as a conclusion, nothing this year has been simple, let alone easy.
“This whole year has been weird and hectic,” Lee said. “Especially for the senior class after losing our two classmates at the beginning of the year — Javion (Brown) and Derrick (D.J. Wiggins).
“… It’s been emotional.”
Brown and Wiggins died in a car wreck off Alabama 33 in Lawrence County. Both played football. Brown was 16. Wiggins was 17.
Things only snowballed from there. During a football game against Decatur Heritage, Hampton looked over and saw his offensive coordinator, Errol Jones, double over and crumble. The assistant had a stroke in the middle of calling a play.
“When I made it through my boys getting killed at the beginning of the year, when I made it through my offensive coordinator having a stroke on the sideline, I said, ‘OK. We can get through anything,’” said Hampton, who is also the boys track coach.
“I spoke too soon. For me, the school closing makes those other situations worse and vice versa.”
Wiggins would have been the anchor of the 400 relay this season. He’ll certainly be on Hampton’s mind.
There’s unfinished business to take care of. Last year’s group was disqualified for a uniform issue, the coach said. They believed the event was theirs for the taking.
“We had a chance to win it last year,” Hampton said. “This year’s team is pretty good, too. But the last thing D.J. Wiggins told me, we were walking up the steps at the stadium, he said, ‘Coach, this hurts. But don’t worry, we’re going to come back and win it for sure next year.’
“That’s what we’re going to try to do. In the (400 relay), we’re going to try to win that thing because that’s what our fallen soldier said we’re supposed to do.”
--
What becomes of the legacy?
Closing a school in an area like Courland has often been described as ripping the heartbeat out of a community. It’s the epicenter — the organ that makes everything go.
“It has a rich legacy,” Alex Gholston said. “... The North Courtland community, I always felt love and support from them. It’s tight-knit. The school is the community’s pride and joy.
"Football games, homecoming, basketball, proms — it was always an occasion or event. Everyone wanted to be there.”
Gholston is R.A. Hubbard’s most-decorated athlete since it became a high school in 2004. (The school absorbed Hazlewood in 2009).
Of the Chiefs’ 16 girls individual track titles, Gholston has 11 of them. She was was on the 2011 basketball team that won the school’s first state title. She was named All-State four times and won the Alabama Sports Writers Association's 1A player of the year award in 2011 and 2012.
Gholston later became an All-American runner at Alabama.
“To see all of that love, that was a pretty special moment,” Gholston said of the 2011 state title. “That’s one of the highlights of my life actually, and I’ve been fortunate to accomplish a lot. Even with all of the stuff in college, being on record-breaking relay teams, being an NCAA All-American, that moment — it still stands out.
“That’s probably my favorite sports moment.”
That 2011 blue map is one of many trophies lined up on shelves above the entrance to R.A. Hubbard’s gym.
It was a way to remind those walking through the door the things the Chiefs had accomplished and those wearing the school’s colors should strive for.
There’s another girls basketball state championship trophy from 2017 and the program’s four regional titles, 13 regional appearances and eight area tournament titles; boys basketball’s three regional titles, 12 regional appearances and eight area tournament titles; football’s 2004 and 2010 runner-up finishes; and boys track’s five individual winners.
That doesn’t include the litany of All-State selections across each sport or some version of player of the year.
What will happen to those trophies or where they go is still to be determined.
But the thought of R.A. Hubbard closing saddens Gholston. In a way, she can relate to the current students.
Most of her family, including brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles, had attended Hazlewood, and she did too before those doors were shuttered. There was the uncertainty that came with having to go to a new school that wasn’t by choice.
“It was really scary at first,” Gholston said. “... I didn’t know quite what to expect. My family said it would be fine even though Hazlewood and R.A. Hubbard were rivals.”
She also remembers hearing about her grandparents going to Central High in Courtland during segregation. The only place Black students in the area could learn. And now? The area that had multiple schools where kids could show off their skills athletically and be themselves will soon have none.
“To know that the legacy is not going to continue, it stings,” Hampton said. “You’re always going to have that what-if if the school was going to stay open. What class was going to bring that next state championship in whatever sport? Who was going to be the next valedictorian?
"It’s things like that. And knowing that you’ll never know is mind boggling.”
R.A. Hubbard’s students will be distributed to East Lawrence and Hatton should they choose to stay and attend them.
Circumstances usually dictate outcome, but it’s still never easy.
“I’m kind of scared,” Armstead said. “I don’t like talking to people I don’t know. You know it’s not going to be the same. My friends since I’ve been here, I’ve known since Hazlewood (Elementary). Now, we have to get split up. It’s going to be different.”
It will be different for everyone.
“The effects, it hurts a lot of different things in a lot of different ways,” Martin said. “Not only academically, but athletically as well. You worry about the kids you brought up and then it’s taken away from you. We’re hurting.
"I go and look at some of the pictures on the wall and go, ‘Man. That’s going to be gone.’”
--
The last hoorah
For the first time since they started talking, Murphy, Lee and Fells aren’t quite sure.
The three seniors take a brief second to ponder the question. Do they think they’re going to get emotional on the final day of the track meet? They wouldn’t mind if the season was a little longer, just to spend a few more moments competing.
“I wouldn’t say I’m not going to cry,” Murphy said. “Someone once told me why are you crying if you lay everything on the line and give it your all? This whole school year I think I gave it my all.
"I put sweat, blood and tears into the school, the football field, the court and the track.”
There’s still one track left.
R.A Hubbard is listed in 17 preliminary events between the boys and girls teams. Lee is listed for the 100, 200, 400 and 400 relay. Murphy for the 200, 400 relay and long jump. Murphy is in the 100, 200 and long jump and 400 relay. Fells will participate in shot put. There are plenty others.
The Chiefs are excited about being able to show out one last time for their school. They’d like nothing more than to show R.A. Hubbard has some of the best athletes in north Alabama, Lee said.
Then there are the expectations. They’re high. The Chiefs would like nothing more than to send R.A. Hubbard out with a state title. That means they have to deliver when it counts. It’s a situation for the first time this school year they like.
“I’m ready to see gold,” Fells said. “I want to see gold medals all the way around.”
Simply put, this means a lot. One last time for R.A. Hubbard.
“This is the last hoorah,” Hampton said. “My grandmother used to always say let your last stand be your best stand and that’s the mentality we’re going to have. Let our last stand be our best stand.”
It’ll come soon enough. Time is always ticking.
“Let’s not dwell on the memories we haven’t made, but let’s focus on the ones we can make and have,” Lee said. “They might close our school down, but we’ll forever be Chiefs and family.”
