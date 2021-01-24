ARDMORE — So much for seeding in the Limestone County Tournament.
The West Limestone boys, seeded No. 5 out of six teams, took home the championship trophy Saturday night after a 35-25 win over No. 1 seed and defending champion East Limestone.
It was West Limestone’s first county tournament championship since 2017. The Wildcats won three games in three days and did not allow an opponent to score more than 39 points.
The girls championship was a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 with No. 2 Tanner claiming the top prize after a 60-59 overtime victory over defending champion East Limestone.
It was the first county tournament championship for the Tanner girls since 2015. The Rattlers got to the finals after holding on Friday for a 49-47 win over Elkmont.
West Limestone boys 35, East Limestone 25: River Helms scored 14 of West Limestone’s 16 points in the first half as the Wildcats built a 16-13 halftime lead in the championship game. Helms ended the night with 19 points. West led East 24-21 after three quarters.
East Limestone boys 51, Ardmore 40: Jason Bledsoe had 15 points to lead the Indians and Kristopher McNeil scored 10 in Friday’s win. Maddox Dorning had 14 points for Ardmore.
West Limestone boys 40, Elkmont 28: Tucker Weatherford scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats to the semifinal victory Friday. Mykell Murrah had 11 points for Elkmont.
Tanner girls 49, Elkmont 47: Tanner opened a 29-21 halftime lead and held off Elkmont’s second-half rally to advance in Friday’s semifinals. Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 19 points for Tanner. Aubrey Oliver scored 18. Morgan Morris had 14 points for Elkmont.
East Limestone girls 76, West Limestone 54: Bryanna Johnson led a trio of Indians in double figures with 22 points as East Limestone advanced in Friday’s semifinals. Riley Carwile had 19 points for East Limestone and Taylor Farrar scored 16. Carlie Belle Winter had a game-high 28 points for West Limestone.
