LESTER — West Limestone scored 27 unanswered points to defeat Deshler 33-14 in a Class 4A, Region 8 contest Friday night.
Deshler jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the game, but it was all West Limestone after that. The Wildcats scored the next four touchdowns to pull away and win comfortably, taking the biggest win of coach Shelby Davis' two-plus years in charge.
Deshler opened the scoring with a 52-yard touchdown pass from KJ Anderson to Nick Whitten, but turnovers put West Limestone right back in it. Brett Beckworth intercepted a pass that put West at the 12-yard line, and Jonah Smith punched it in the end zone from a yard out two plays later.
On Deshler's next possession Anderson was intercepted by Owyn Harvey, which put the Wildcats at the Tigers' 40. River Helms scored on a 7-yard run a few plays later to give West a 14-6 lead it would take into halftime.
West took advantage of another short field to score the first touchdown of the second half. A short punt gave the Wildcats the ball on Deshler's 34-yard line, and it took just five plays to score, as Dakota Wilson broke two tackles on his way to scoring on a 10-yard run.
Helms put the game on ice early in the fourth quarter when he returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown. Deshler answered with its first points of the second half on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jacoby Herring, but the Wildcats had the final say when Thorne Slaton scored on a 7-yard run with 20 seconds remaining.
West Limestone continues in region play next week by traveling to Central-Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.