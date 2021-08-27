CLEMENTS — The West Limestone High offense was many things on Thursday night in a non-region game at Clements. One thing the Wildcats were not, though, was greedy.
Eleven West Limestone players carried the football on rushing plays against the Colts. Seven of those ball carriers scored a touchdown. Mix in the team’s lone passing touchdown and eight Wildcats reached the end zone in a 55-28 victory over the Colts.
Rushing touchdowns came from Brett Beckworth, Jonah Smith, Colin Patterson, Dakota Wilson, Bradley Smith, Dakota McNair and Landon Navas. The lone passing touchdown came on a connection from Patterson to Brooks Poff.
All in all, a very good night for a West Limestone offense that produced 318 yards on the ground and 99 yards through the air.
West Limestone (1-0) scored on each to its five possessions in the first half. But the defense also had a hand in helping the Wildcats carry a 34-6 advantage into locker room. The teams actually traded touchdowns to begin the game with Beckworth closing out the opening drive with a one-yard scoring run and Clements countering with a 55-yard pass from Brady Moore to Dylan Patrick.
West Limestone scored again on its next possession with Jonah Smith bursting in from eight yards out. The Colts (0-2) moved back down the field but turned the ball over when Dakota Hilliard stripped the ball from Moore and set the Wildcats up for a score. Another Clements fumble was recovered by Hilliard on the next drive and West Limestone took advantage with another touchdown.
Clements refused to fold in the second half, scoring on the opening second half possession with freshman quarterback Jayben Gilbert racing in from six yards out and adding a two-point conversion. The Colts also had a second half touchdown reception from Gilbert and a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Ian Ezell.
But West Limestone had too much offensive firepower for the Colts to completely come from behind. Second half touchdowns came from Bradley Smith (29 yards), McNair (11 yards) and Navas (49 yards).
The West Limestone defense had Jacob Wiley and Navas and Jonah Smith had three tackles for loss and a sack.
