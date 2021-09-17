West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14: The Wildcats took a big step forward in tough Class 4A, Region 8 with the home win Friday night.
After leading 10-7 at halftime, West Limestone used a 63-yard punt return by Dakota Wilson and a 28-yard touchdown pass from Colin Patterson to Christian Smith to build a commanding 24-7 lead.
West Limestone’s two other touchdowns came on 20-yard run by Wilson in the first quarter and a 2-yard run by Bradley Smith in the fourth quarter. Maiko Bartman added a 35-yard field goal.
West Morgan touchdowns came on runs of 2 and 6 yards by Sebastian Pendegraph.
West Limestone (3-1, 2-1) hosts East Limestone on Friday. West Morgan (3-2, 1-2) hosts Leeds.
