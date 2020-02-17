D200218 west limestone boys
West Limestone's Camryn Williams (14) shoots a free throw against Haleyville during the Northwest Regional Tournament semifinals on Monday at Wallace State Community College.

HANCEVILLE — West Limestone defeated Haleyville 54-38 today in the Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinals after taking control of the game early.

The Wildcats had a 15-5 advantage after one quarter. It was 29-10 at halftime.

“Being up 19 at halftime is a scary place to be,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “It’s hard to keep that same intensity in the second half.”

West Limestone did keep the intensity up in the second half and built the lead to as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.

The scoring combo of River Helms and Camryn Williams continued to click. Helms had 22 and Williams 14. West Limestone shot 67 percent from the field (21 of 31).

West Limestone faces Brooks in the regional championship game Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. This will be the fourth meeting between the Area 15 rivals. West Limestone won the first two by a combined 15 points, but lost the third meeting on its home floor, 57-39, in the area tournament on Feb. 7.

