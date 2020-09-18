TRINITY — On a night when All-State receiver River Helms was turned into almost a spectator, West Limestone was forced to find other players to make big plays.
The undefeated Wildcats did and left West Morgan with a 36-15 victory Friday night.
West Morgan (1-4, 1-2) covered Helms with two and sometimes three defenders. He caught one pass for minus one yard. Last week in a 28-20 win over Central, he had eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
“We weren’t going to let him beat us,” West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs said. “We were going to make somebody else have to beat us.”
West Limestone (4-0, 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 8) answered the West Morgan move with a big night from sophomore quarterback Colin Patterson, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Patterson’s first touchdown came on the last play of the first half. The Wildcats led 9-0. The ball was snapped with 27 seconds left. Patterson rolled left looking for Helms in the back of the end zone.
When he couldn’t find him, Patterson rolled back to the right with Helms running in the same direction. Patterson then fired the ball into the end zone to Christian Smith for the touchdown to put West Limestone up 16-0 at halftime.
West Limestone took the second half kickoff and drove 55 yards in seven plays for another Patterson touchdown pass. This time it was 11 yards to Brody Smith. That made it 23-0 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
That lead held going into the fourth quarter. That’s when West Morgan found some offense. The Rebels went 60 yards in nine plays with sophomore Connor Dillard taking it in from the 4 to make it 23-7.
West Limestone turned it over on the next play from scrimmage with a fumble recovered by West Morgan’s Alex Garcia. Seven plays later, it was Dillard taking it into the end zone from the 5. Glavine Segars' run on the try for two made it 23-15 with 7:45 to play.
The Rebels had the momentum with plenty of time for a comeback, but it didn’t last long. West Limestone drove 55 yards in four plays with Dakota Wilson scoring from 22 yards out to make it 30-15. Thorne Slaton sealed the win with a 31-yard run with a minute left.
“A win is a win,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “We didn’t play our best game tonight, but we found a way to win.
“West Morgan did a great job of taking River out of the game. They blitzed a lot tonight, and it took Colin a while to settle down. We had to find other ways to be successful.”
West Morgan got off to a rough start. On their first possession, the Rebels faced a fourth down at their own 29. Alex Garcia’s punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by White.
One minute later West Morgan had to punt again, and this time the snap sailed over Garcia’s head. He recovered the ball in the end zone for a West Limestone safety. It was 9-0 before West Limestone had run a play from scrimmage.
“You can’t put yourself in a hole like that in the first quarter and have much of a chance to win the game,” Riggs said. “It was great to see us find some offense in the fourth quarter. That bad start just killed us.”
Dillard finished with 116 yards rushing on 19 carries with the two touchdowns.
West Morgan travels to Leeds next Friday. West Limestone travels to East Limestone.
