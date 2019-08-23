TANNER —West Limestone capitalized on two long scoring passes and a big running play to pull away from Tanner 21-2 on Thursday.
C.J. Adams connected with River Helms for West Limestone touchdowns of 44 and 56 yards. Dakota Jefferson tacked on a 30-yard run.
Michael Guster's tackle for a sack accounted for Tanner's points.
The safety came with 2:54 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats trailed 2-0 until scoring on its last two first-half possessions. Adams' scoring strikes came with 2:12 and five seconds left.
"We didn't come out very well," West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. "We didn't execute very well. (Tanner) fought hard. They gave it all to us. It was a physical game, but we just hung in there longer."
After a scoreless third quarter, the Wildcats added Jefferson's run with 5:46 left in the game after Logan Haggard recovered a Tanner fumble near midfield.
Tanner missed three scoring opportunities with a fumble at the West Limestone 3 at the 3:41 mark of the first quarter, on downs at the 27 with 4:21 left in the second quarter and on downs at the Wildcats' 6 with 9:35 remaining in regulation.
"We gave good effort at the beginning of the game," Tanner coach Oscar Bonds said. Cramps and injuries kind of hurt us toward the second half."
Guster left the game in the third with an injury that Bonds said was a broken collarbone. The junior also started at running back.
"That hurt us," Bonds said.
West Limestone will host East Limestone on Thursday. Tanner will play at Clements on Aug. 30.
