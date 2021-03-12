TRINITY — West Limestone got a bigger scare than they initially thought when they took a road trip to East Lawrence.
The Wildcats led by as much as six runs but needed extra innings to overcome an East Lawrence comeback and come away with the win, 10-9.
“Give them a lot of credit, they put a lot of pressure on us,” said West Limestone head coach Ryan Griffin “We had a pretty good lead, but they just kept battling and battling. Really proud of my kids though for stepping up at the end and finding a way to win.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Wildcats responded with a four-run second inning. Braxton Griffin knocked in two runs on a triple, and River Helms drove in another with a single. Helms led the team with two hits.
“I was really happy to see us start off strong,” Griffin said. “When you’re on the road, you like to start off with a big first inning. We didn’t do that, but our guys picked it up in the second.”
The Wildcats added one run in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth, extending their lead to 9-3.
East Lawrence responded by knocking in two runs each in the fifth and sixth, before exploding for four runs in the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings. Payton Davenport had the big hit that scored Preston Hood to tie the game.
“We’ve been pretty good this year of fighting back in games,” said East Lawrence head coach Zach Standridge. “I really loved our team’s energy and resilience there at the end.”
Standridge said he would like to see his team do better early to keep from having to come back.
“We have to do a better job of keeping games close so we don’t have to mount big comebacks,” he said. “We struggle with being consistent at times, but we’re getting better, and hopefully we can continue to do that.”
Austin Lopp and Levi Barnes led the Eagles with two hits each. Logan Martin picked up the win on the mound for West Limestone.
“We have to do a better job of cleaning up mistakes so we don’t have teams come back like that on us,” said Griffin. “But for them to put that pressure on us, and us still come away with the win on the road, I’ll take that every day.”
