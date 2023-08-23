West Limestone hopes to get back to the playoffs after falling short the past two seasons. Class 4A, Region 7 opponents include Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, East Lawrence, Rogers, West Morgan and Wilson.
---
Head coach
Shelby Davis enters his sixth season with a mark of 30-23 (16-17 in the region and 2-1 in one playoff appearance) as West Limestone's coach.
---
Last season
"Rollercoaster" or "see-saw" could describe the 2022 West Limestone Wildcats. They started the season 2-0 before losing two in a row, winning three straight and then losing their last three to balance out at 5-5. The Wildcats lost their first two region games, won their next two and then dropped their final three to end at 2-5.
---
Words to grow on
"We spent all summer working and, defensively, I feel like we're probably ahead of schedule than we were at this time last year," Davis said. "Last year we just had four guys that started the first game of the year on defense that actually finished the year on defense. We had so many injuries."
---
Quarterback
Senior Caden Carpenter returns as the starter.
"He's a baseball kid and he decided he wanted to come play," Davis said. "We spent some time this summer doing some 7-on-7 stuff trying to get him up to speed."
Snider highlighted junior Preston Moore among other options at the position.
"He's a big strong kid," Snider said. "He's more of a runner.
"You may see some other faces pop up back there and run a little Wildcat."
---
Offense
Scoring was not an issue for the Wildcats, who averaged 30 points per contest in 2022. Several seniors, including three on the offensive line, return.
"Austin Clark, Landon Adams and Payton Ridgeway, " Davis said, "Those are big kids. They've been in the program for six years now that I've been here. We're excited about those guys."
The line will try to create holes for senior running back Easton Smith.
Another senior, Walker Wynn, will provide a big target at receiver.
"Big long kid. He's 6-5, 6-6," Davis said of Wynn.
---
Defense
The defense yielded nearly 32 points per game last season. Moore, inside linebacker and the team's leading tackler, will be part of the Wildcats' efforts to improve. Smith will also contribute at linebacker. Senior Jeremiah McLemore brings experience to the line along with senior Alex Martinez in the secondary. Senior Rei Vasquez and sophomore JT Winter could also play a significant role.
---
Must-see games
Matchups include road games against county rivals Ardmore (Friday) and Clements (Sept. 1) start the season. Defending region champion Deshler (Sept. 8) follows in another road contest. Another county rival, East Limestone (home game on Sept. 29) also highlights the schedule. West Limestone will host West Morgan on Oct. 13.
---
Final word
"I just think that if you can run the football and control the game and play good defense you can win more than you lose," Davis said.
