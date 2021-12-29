TRINITY — As the calendar turns toward January, it’s time to take stock of the area basketball teams that are playing well.
Put the West Morgan boys on the list. If what they did against Elkmont on Tuesday is any indication of what’s to come, it could be an interesting next couple of months for the Rebels.
West Morgan beat Elkmont, 81-35 after leading 52-17 at halftime. The Rebels hit 12 3-point baskets. Ten players scored. Three were in double figures.
What was even more impressive was how West Morgan shared the ball. At times it looked like the Rebels were playing more for assists than points.
“When we are sharing the ball like we did tonight, we are at our best,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “We were sharing the ball really well.
“When we have to depend on one player to score most of our points, we don’t play as well as a team.”
West Morgan’s offense is basically to go fast and then go faster. The Rebels lead 26-11 after the first quarter. They built that lead with seven 3s.
The accelerator stayed pressed to the floor in the second quarter with 26 more points. Muse had 21 of his game-high 24 in the first half. He ended the game with four 3s and probably had as many dunks.
Brown pulled his starters with 4:30 left in the third quarter and his team up 66-19.
“It’s great when you get a lead like that and can play everybody,” Brown said. “Everybody works hard at practice each day and deserves a chance to play in the games.”
About the only debate following the victory was if it was the most impressive win of the season for West Morgan (10-7). Elkmont (12-7) is no slouch with Mykell Murrah, who had 12 vs. West Morgan, leading the attack.
Brown pointed out West Morgan’s 62-33 win at Danville in November. Dylan Owens and Dyllan Ward, both junior starters, brought up the 59-45 home win over area rival Brooks on Dec. 14.
“That win over Brooks was pretty special,” Ward said. “Everything was clicking in that game like it was tonight.”
Ward finished with 16 points against Elkmont.
“There was a lot of great effort against Brooks like there was tonight,” Owens said. “Hopefully we can keep this up.”
Owens finished with 10 against Elkmont.
After playing Lawrence County today, the Rebels will turn their attention to a showdown at Brooks on Jan. 7.
