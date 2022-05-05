West Morgan’s boys soccer team extended its run through the Class 4A-5A state playoffs on Tuesday, topping Area 16 champion St. John Paul II 3-1 at Jack Allen.
The Rebels, who finished as runner-up in Area 14, advance to face Area 14 champion Russellville in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
--
Mars Hill boys 3 (PK), Danville 3: Danville’s season came to a heartbreaking end with a shootout loss to Mars Hill in the opening round of the Class 1A-3A playoffs on Tuesday.
Justin Hanline scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute to play in regulation, but the Hawks couldn’t pull out the victory after multiple overtime periods. Hanline finished with two goals and an assist for Danville, while Ever Lopez added a goal.
Kevin Castillo had 13 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.