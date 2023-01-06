PRICEVILLE — West Morgan beat Class 4A, Area 13 rival Priceville 50-31 on Friday propelled by its 3-point shooting and a huge second-quarter run.
Jalen Fletcher led the long-distance scoring frenzy with four of the team's 10 3s and finished with a game-high 14 points. Carson Muse added 13 points. Isaac Ward had eight points and made two treys.
"We moved the ball really good, and nobody was selfish," Muse said. "If we didn't have a shot we'd kick it for an extra shot and made it."
The Rebels (11-4, 3-1) closed the first half with a 19-0 run after Priceville tied the game at 13.
The Bulldogs struggled to make shots the entire game as Sammy Holmes led the team with eight points.
The outcome contrasted with Priceville's December 63-46 triumph at West Morgan.
"They got us last time," West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. "No. 1 they played harder than us last time we played and they got us with the element of surprise. They changed the defense, and we've had time to work on it a little bit. We were more effective (in tonight's game). Even without that, we played harder."
Muse agreed.
"We just wanted it more and came out and got it done," Muse said.
The Rebels also focused more on defending against Cole Lindeman, who led Priceville with 16 points in last month's contest. Lindeman finished with six points on Friday.
"Lindeman's a really good player, and I thought (Fletcher and Muse) did a really good job on him."
Fletcher said the Rebels improved their physicality in the rematch.
"Last game we weren't as physical as we were in this game," Fletcher said.
Priceville (8-8, 2-2) made 12 3-pointers in the previous meeting but had only six from beyond the arc in Friday's loss.
"We didn't make shots and then we put our head down in the second quarter for about a three-minute stretch and, boy, they jumped on us," Priceville coach JR Dilbeck said. "I think we got really frustrated when the ball didn't go in. Some of our better shooters had good open shots and just didn't go in."
Priceville girls 54, West Morgan 31: Leslie Hames finished with 18 points five steals and three assists for the Bulldogs (11-5, 3-1). Lauren Hames had 15 points and six rebounds. Abby Langlois totaled eight points, eight boards, five blocks and two steals.
"Lauren and Leslie shot really well tonight," Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said.
Priceville led 34-18 at halftime.
"(Team) rebounding, especially in the second half (was good), did a lot better (than the first half). We've just got to keep working at the end of the day. It's a long season. It's all about playoffs."
Ansley Terry led West Morgan with 18 points.
Priceville beat the Rebels for the second time this season, prevailing 61-19 in December.
The Bulldogs boys and girls will travel to East Lawrence on Tuesday for an area game. West Morgan's teams will host area opponent Good Hope.
