DANVILLE — Thursday night at the Morgan County Tournament was time for the No. 1 seeds to show their stuff.
Both No. 1 seeds advanced, but in completely different ways.
The No. 1 seed West Morgan boys beat Brewer 30-28. West Morgan senior Carson Muse blocked what could have been a game-tying shot in the finals seconds.
“I thought I guys showed some real character tonight,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “On a night when the shots wouldn’t fall we played some great defense.”
Brewer scored just nine points in the second half.
West Morgan advances to Saturday’s final to play the winner of tonight’s Priceville-Danville game.
The No. 1 seed Priceville girls demolished host Danville, 65-27. The Bulldogs scored the first 12 points on their way to 26 in the first quarter.
Priceville advances to Saturday’s final to play the winner of tonight’s West Morgan-Falkville game.
“Winning the Morgan County Tournament again is definitely on our list of goals,” senior Zoey Benson said. “We’re determined to make it two in a row. Once you’ve won it once, you want to win it again.”
Saturday’s schedule has the girls finals at 5:30 p.m. and the boys finals at 7 p.m.
--
West Morgan boys 30, Brewer 28: Defense ruled in this contest. Brewer led 12-5 after the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime.
West Morgan outscored Brewer 8-0 to take a 21-19 lead into the final quarter. The game was tied 28-28 with 3:06 to play.
Connor Dillard scored the game-winning basket with 2:08 to play. The final two minutes of the game saw a parade of missed free throws.
Jalen Fletcher led West Morgan with 13 points. Mac Shadden led Brewer wit h11 points.
--
Priceville girls 65, Danville 27: The Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-0 lead and led 26-8 after the first quarter. When Danville scored its 12th point of the game in the second quarter, Priceville already had 39 points. It was 47-17 at halftime.
Part of the fast start was because of the Morgan County Tournament, but there was a little extra incentive after the Bulldogs lost at home last Friday to area rival Good Hope, 60-48.
“We weren’t happy after that game,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. “We talked about how we needed to take advantage of every game we had left this season to get better.
“We played hard from start to finish. We played a lot better on defense tonight. When you play good defense, it helps your offense.”
Nobody was hotter on offense in the first half then senior Lauren Hames. She scored 12 of her 15 in the first half.
“We weren’t happy with what happened last Friday,” Hames said. “We were ready for another game to make up for it.”
Priceville led 65-25 after three quarters. The game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter with Danville scoring the only two points. The Hawks scored just one more point in the game than Priceville did in the first quarter.
Hames was joined in the scoring by her sister Leslie with 12 points. Benson, Carly Nelson and Ashlyn Johnson each had seven points.
This is Priceville’s fourth straight visit to the tournament finals in the last five years. There was no tournament in 2021 due to COVID.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.