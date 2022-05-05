TRINITY — Abby Lindsey pitched a complete-game shutout as West Morgan captured the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament championship on Wednesday with an 11-0 win over Priceville.
Lindsey worked five innings for the Rebels, allowing just one hit while striking out six. West Morgan and Priceville each advance to next week’s North Regional tournament in Florence.
Lindsey and Hanna Johnson each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the West Morgan offense, while Jada Gray and Cailey Barbee added two hits and one RBI each. Kylei Russell and Chasity Rikard had one hit and one RBI each.
Katee King doubled for Priceville’s only hit.
--
Priceville 7, West Limestone 3: Gracin Prater went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Bulldogs secured a spot in regional play with an early win over West Limestone.
Darby Thigpen had two hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while King added one hit and one RBI. Kelsey Green pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
JuliAnn Kyle homered and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone.
--
Class 5A, Area 14
--
Guntersville 3, Brewer 2: Guntersville scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for the area championship.
Brewer scored single runs in the third and fifth innings but could not rally to complete the comeback. Marlee Jones had a pair of hits, including a double, for the Patriots and Makenzie Irmen had a double.
Brittany Slaten and Ivey Marsh had one double and one RBI each for Guntersville.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
--
Russellville 3, Lawrence County 2: Anna Clare Hutto doubled and drove in a run as Lawrence County’s season came to an end with a close loss.
McKenzie Hyche had one hit and one RBI for the Red Devils and AB McKay had a double. Ava Templeton had one hit.
Jacey Moore pitched seven innings to earn the win for Russellville, striking out 14.
--
Class 5A, Area 16
--
Ardmore 7, East Limestone 0: Ella Singletary pitched a one-hit shutout as the Tigers captured the area championship Tuesday night.
Singletary finished with six strikeouts over four innings of work, throwing 31 of 51 pitches for strikes.
AG King homered and drove in two runs for Ardmore, while Ellie Riley and Sara Sanders added one hit and two RBIs each. Bo Riley singled twice and drove in one run and Sydney Sanders had two hits.
--
Class 3A, Area 16
--
Elkmont 6, Lauderdale County 0: Alyssa Harwell and Abbie Broadway combined on a three-hit shutout as Elkmont claimed the area championship on Wednesday.
Harwell worked four innings for the Red Devils, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one. Broadway allowed one hit over three innings with four strikeouts.
Savannah Williams homered and drove in three runs, while Lily Lowery added one hit and two RBIs. Harwell, Broadway and Brylee Boger had two hits each.
Ryleigh Putman had a pair of hits for Lauderdale County.
--
Elkmont 8, Lauderdale County 5: Elkmont scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead and added two more in the sixth in a semifinal win on Tuesday.
Broadway had a pair of hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Lowery homered and drove in three runs. Boger and Paige Robinson had two hits and one RBI each.
Harwell pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
