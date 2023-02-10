TRINITY — Following West Morgan’s 60-43 win over Priceville in the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament finals Friday, the Rebels brought out the big ladder.
It was time for the ceremony of cutting down the net to celebrate the championship. The Rebels chose to take down the net on the goal that visiting Priceville shot at in the second half.
The net at the other end was probably still smoking hot from what West Morgan senior Isaac Ward did to it in the second half.
Ward broke open what was a close game, 16-16 at the half, with a barrage of five 3-point baskets in the third quarter that turned the contest into a blowout.
“I’ve never had a game like this in my life,” Ward said.
West Morgan scored 25 points in the third quarter to take a 41-30. The lead went to 15 at 48-33 in the fourth quarter when Ward added his sixth 3 of the game. He scored a game-high 20 points after failing to score in the first half.
Both teams advance to the subregional round. The win for West Morgan (22-5) gives the Rebels home court for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Cordova. Priceville (14-14) travels to Haleyville.
The subregional winners advance to the Northwest Regional at Wallace State in Hanceville. The Class 4A games are Feb. 18.
One person not surprised at Ward’s offensive explosion was West Morgan head coach Sam Brown. He told his team at halftime that Ward could hit six 3s in the second half against the Priceville zone defense, if they would just get him the ball. A little change in the positioning of players on offense gave Ward an opening, and he took advantage of it.
“At halftime I decided that I needed to just relax and play my game,” Ward said “I think everybody was playing tight in the first half. When I hit that first one, I knew it was game on.”
Ward hit his first 3 with 6:22 into the third. A couple of minutes later, he nailed his second one. He closed out West Morgan's scoring in the final 2:05 with his next three bombs from the right side of the floor.
“I’m proud of Isaac. He’s a great kid and came through big for us tonight,” Brown said. “It was really a team effort that worked to get him open.”
West Morgan had three more players in double figures. Byron Parrish had 14, Carson Muse 13 and Jalen Fletcher 10. The Rebels hit 10 3s. They also hit 14 of 17 free throws. All 10 of Fletcher’s points were from the free throw line with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Case led Priceville with 13 points. The Bulldogs lost starter Cole Lindeman in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury. West Morgan had a 15-point lead at the time. His status for Tuesday’s game at Haleyville could be a question mark.
This was the fourth meeting this season between the Rebels and Bulldogs. West Morgan has a 3-1 advantage with two of the wins being trophy games. The Rebels also beat the Bulldogs, 43-40, in the Morgan County Tournament finals last month.
