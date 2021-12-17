The West Morgan Rebels hit 12 3-pointers Thursday evening to propel them to a dominant 66-38 win over Decatur Heritage.
The game was the first of the Pepsi Classic, which is being played at Austin High School.
“We just shared the ball well and hit the open shots when we had them,” said West Morgan head coach Sam Brown. “They’re a good trapping team, but we did good in getting guys open and then finding them when they did get open.”
The game was never really in doubt. The Rebels led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 36-16 at halftime. They led by as many as 30 points in the second half.
Coming off an emotional area win Tuesday night over Brooks, West Morgan showed no signs of a hangover.
“There was definitely a chance of a letdown. That was something we cautioned against yesterday in practice and today during our walk through,” Brown said. “They’ve got a good team, and we’re pretty good, too. When you’re good, you get people’s best shot. There was a time we didn’t handle that well, but we’ve really raised our level of play.”
Dylan Owens led West Morgan with 16 points, while Dyllan Ward had nine. Brayden Kyle and Bo Solley led Decatur Heritage with 10 points each.
After starting the season 3-4, West Morgan has now won five of their last six games.
“There’s still some things we have to work on, but we’re playing good basketball,” Brown said. “You don’t want to peak too early, but game by game we’re getting a little better.”
Madison Academy boys 59, Decatur 47: The Decatur Red Raiders lost control in the second half and it resulted in a loss to Madison Academy on Thursday in the Pepsi Classic.
Decatur held the advantage in the first half, leading 17-15 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime.
However, a second-half run by the Mustangs gave Madison Academy complete control and eventually the win.
“Turnovers killed us. We turned the ball over, and they hit three 3s in a quick span,” said Decatur head coach Khori Walker. “They went on a run and stretched the lead to about 8-10 points. We never could recover.”
Decatur played the first half about as well as they could have, Walker said.
“They run a lot of what we call split actions — a lot of Princeton stuff, an offense that you don’t see very often in high school basketball,” said Walker. “For a day’s preparation I thought we did a great job defensively guarding their actions. It just came down to fundamentals and not taking care of the basketball.”
Isaiah Slaughter led Decatur with 20 points, while Jayden Brown had eight. Drew Blockston led Madison Academy with 20.
Decatur will be back in action Saturday at Lawrence County.
