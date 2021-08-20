CULLMAN — Cameron Schrieber threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Connor Dillard and added another pass to Daniel Laporte for the 2-point conversion to lift West Morgan past Good Hope 34-28 on Thursday as the teams opened the 2021 season.
Jalen Fletcher led the Rebels with 83 yards and two touchdowns.
West Morgan trailed 14-6 after the first quarter, 22-19 at halftime and 28-26 after the third period.
"I'm just extremely proud of our players for the effort," first-year Rebels coach Drew Phillips said. "Just being resilient and not giving up. We've got a bunch of selfless individuals. They play for each other, and that was evident tonight."
West Morgan lost the 2020 opener to Good Hope 47-19. The Raiders finished the season 10-2 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Rebels went 3-7 with no postseason berth.
West Morgan (1-0) will host East Lawrence next Friday. Good Hope (0-1) will play at West Point.
• In other action Thursday night, Wilson defeated Clements, 34-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.