Championship trophies for both boys and girls will be the prize at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament that starts Monday.
Admission is $7 and tickets will be available at the door.
Monday’s schedule in the boys bracket for area teams has Danville vs. Good Hope at 10:30 a.m., Lawrence County vs. Saint Michaels at 4:30 p.m. and West Morgan vs. Madison County at 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s schedule in the girls bracket for area teams has Athens vs. Gardendale at noon and West Morgan vs. Falkville at 6 p.m.
Play continues Tuesday and Wednesday. The girls finals are scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The boys finals are scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
