All roads lead to West Morgan for most area volleyball teams on Saturday.
The Rebels are hosting the West Morgan Invitational on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Twenty teams are competing, including 15 area schools.
The area teams joining West Morgan in day-long competition are Danville, Decatur, Brewer, Austin, Athens Bible, Lawrence County, Priceville, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Elkmont, West Limestone, Clements, Ardmore and Lindsay Lane.
The format is pool play with three games for each team. The top two teams in each pool advance to bracket play for the championship.
Admission is $10.
• Athens moves to 6-2: The Golden Eagles opened last week with 2-0 wins over both Decatur and Randolph. On Saturday, Athens competed in the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover going 4-2.
The Golden Eagles beat Enterprise 2-1, Ramsay 2-0, Jasper 2-1, Hartselle 2-0 and lost to Homewood 2-1 and Briarwood 2-0. Set scores were not reported.
Jillian Vickers had 86 kills, 32 digs and 16 aces for Athens. Riley Lovell recorded 145 assists, 26 digs and 13 kills. Meg Jarrett had 67 digs and 13 assists. Jordyn Johnson finished with 25 kills, 11 blocks, 24 digs and 10 aces.
• Danville sits at 3-3: The Hawks got wins over Fairview, East Limestone and Winfield in the Brewer Tournament on Saturday. Brewer defeated Danville.
Faith Parker led Danville with 54 kills and 26 digs. Audrey Marshall had 41 kills, 37 digs and 19 aces.
• Lawrence County stays undefeated: The Red Devils (5-0) picked up wins Saturday over Priceville (25-18, 25-23), Hatton (25-19, 25-19) and Muscle Shoals (25-20, 25-21).
Anna Clare Hutto recorded 43 assists, 14 kills and 14 digs. Skye Letson had 13 kills and 13 blocks. Rylee Phillips had 13 digs and Ava Boyll had 11 kills.
— Staff reports
