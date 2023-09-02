TRINITY — Class 4A No. 10 West Morgan scored all of its points in the first half, but that proved to be more than enough to beat visiting Ardmore 48-0 on Friday.
The Rebels (2-0) produced touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Braxton Peters threw for two scores to Tiarrius Mosley. Jalen Fletcher had two touchdown runs. Jeremy Strong also reached the end zone on the ground. ShaMarvion Mosley blocked a punt that Walker Letson returned for a touchdown. Colby Jones had a 25-yard interception return for a score.
"I'm proud of the way our guys played and the way they competed and the way we executed, " West Morgan coach Drew Phillips said. "I thought our coaches did a really good job coming up with a good game plan. I was pleased with our special teams. All around a pretty good performance."
Wes Bradford picked off an Ardmore pass. In the second half Karson Gilliland helped secure the shutout with two second-half interceptions and Brody Banks recovered a fumble.
"It just felt great to go in there, have fun and get two picks," Gilliland said.
Letson and ShaMarvion Mosley also made big tackles for losses on defense. They celebrated teaming up for the special teams score and maintaining the shutout.
"It really gets you motivated," Letson said of the return.
"I feel like we did great, executed well, did what the coach told us to do," ShaMarvion Mosley said.
Tiarrius Mosley discussed the Rebels first-half performance.
"I feel like we came out early, did what was necessary to do," he said.
Fletcher was confident about West Morgan heading into next week's Region 7 opener at Brooks but cautioned that more work needed to be done.
"I think we're very prepared, but we've just got to eliminate all the penalties and all the little stuff."
Ardmore (0-2) will open its Class 5A, Region 8 schedule by hosting Brewer on Friday.
