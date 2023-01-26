The West Morgan boys basketball team made a big jump in this week's basketball rankings.
The Rebels (18-4) moved from No. 5 in Class 4A to No. 2.
Austin's boys (15-9) also made a big move in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, debuting at No. 10 in Class 7A.
Decatur Heritage (12-9) at No. 5 in 2A and Athens (16-3) at No. 9 in 6A were the other boys teams that found their way into the top 10.
Hartselle (6A), East Limestone (5A), Priceville (4A), Hatton (2A), Tanner (2A) and Athens Bible (1A) also received votes.
On the girl's side, Clements was the highest ranked local team at No. 7 in Class 3A, while Decatur Heritage came in at No. 10 in Class 2A.
Hartselle (6A), East Limestone (5A), Priceville (4A) and Hatton (2A) also received votes.
The full ASWA basketball poll can be found below:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (26-1)
2. Sparkman (18-8)
3. Bob Jones (24-2)
4. Vestavia Hills (23-3)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (21-6)
6. Davidson (21-4)
7. Foley (19-5)
8. Central-Phenix City (14-9)
9. Chelsea (19-7)
10. Auburn (11-4)
Others receiving votes: Huntsville (15-11), Prattville (16-3), Thompson (17-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (19-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
5. Carver-Montgomery (20-2)
6. Huffman (22-3)
7. Gadsden City (17-8)
8. Oxford (14-10)
9. Clay-Chalkville (17-6)
10. Parker (17-4)
Others receiving votes: Blount (16-6), Hartselle (19-7), Homewood (20-7), Minor (17-6), Mountain Brook (14-8), Northridge (18-7), Pell City (19-8), Shades Valley (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (24-4)
2. Eufaula (19-1)
3. Jasper (25-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (21-4)
5. Ramsay (13-8)
6. Sardis (23-4)
7. Southside-Gadsden (16-7)
8. Wenonah (17-6)
9. Arab (15-9)
10. Marbury (17-3)
Others receiving votes: Carroll (17-6), Charles Henderson (11-8), East Limestone (16-8), Headland (14-6), Holtville (21-3), Madison Academy (17-9), Scottsboro (14-9), Williamson (13-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (26-0)
2. Deshler (22-4)
3. Prattville Christian (22-2)
4. Jackson (22-4)
5. T.R. Miller (13-1)
6. New Hope (16-5)
7. UMS-Wright (23-5)
8. Geneva (22-3)
9. Hale Co. (17-7)
10. St. John Paul II (19-6)
Others receiving votes: Anniston (14-10), Cherokee Co. (17-6), Hamilton (21-4), Montgomery Catholic (20-7), Priceville (15-7), Rogers (15-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (20-3)
3. Plainview (22-3)
4. Southside-Selma (17-3)
5. St. James (18-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (15-9)
7. Clements (19-3)
8. Ohatchee (19-4)
9. Midfield (11-10)
10. Sylvania (16-7)
Others receiving votes: Childersburg (14-7), Glencoe (15-8), Pike Co. (15-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (22-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (16-4)
3. Sulligent (22-1)
4. Lanett (13-2)
5. Luverne (23-0)
6. Geneva Co. (19-5)
7. Ider (16-8)
8. Pisgah (13-6)
9. Francis Marion (19-1)
10. Decatur Heritage (18-5)
Others receiving votes: Abbeville (15-6), Collinsville (10-6), Cornerstone Schools (16-7), Cottonwood (11-7), G.W. Long (15-6), Hatton (15-6), J.U. Blacksher (18-3), North Sand Mountain (17-9), Pleasant Valley (15-4), Ranburne (17-6), Samson (14-5), Washington Co. (16-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (25-0)
2. Skyline (21-4)
3. University Charter (13-3)
4. Loachapoka (14-9)
5. A.L. Johnson (17-5)
6. Marion Co. (10-13)
7. Brilliant (16-7)
8. Elba (17-5)
9. Addison (17-8)
10. Leroy (10-6)
Others receiving votes: Belgreen (17-8), Cedar Bluff (11-10), Covenant Christian (10-6), Red Level (10-4), Shoals Christian (13-6).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (21-0)
2. Sparta Academy (22-2)
3. Lowndes Academy (12-5)
4. Glenwood (18-6)
5. Lee-Scott (14-7)
6. Fort Dale Academy (11-5)
7. Clarke Prep (19-2)
8. Lakeside (9-9)
9. Morgan Academy (11-7)
10. Hooper Academy (11-9)
Others receiving votes: None.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (20-4)
2. Baker (20-5)
3. Hoover (23-3)
4. Huntsville (18-8)
5. Fairhope (24-1)
6. Grissom (21-6)
7. Spain Park (20-4)
8. Dothan (20-3)
9. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-5)
10. Austin (15-9)
Others receiving votes: Auburn (20-3), Bob Jones (17-9), Chelsea (14-11), Enterprise (11-7), Hewitt-Trussville (17-9), Jeff Davis (22-5), Mary Montgomery (12-7), Oak Mountain (19-7), Sparkman (18-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (22-0)
2. Mountain Brook (17-6)
3. McGill-Toolen (20-6)
4. Buckhorn (16-7)
5. Homewood (17-9)
6. Cullman (20-4)
7. Muscle Shoals (16-4)
8. Huffman (17-8)
9. Athens (16-3)
10. Helena (16-8)
Others receiving votes: Blount (15-6), Briarwood (12-12), Clay-Chalkville (12-11), Hartselle (12-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-8), McAdory (15-10), Pelham (17-7), Pike Road (16-9), Sidney Lanier (14-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. John Carroll (19-4)
3. Wenonah (16-9)
4. Fairfield (21-8)
5. Guntersville (19-5)
6. Scottsboro (17-7)
7. Charles Henderson (16-5)
8. Valley (23-0)
9. Alexandria (14-8)
10. Carroll-Ozark (20-6)
Others receiving votes: East Limestone (11-7), Headland (17-8), Jasper (17-7), LeFlore (15-6), St. Paul's (14-9), Vigor (12-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (20-3)
2. West Morgan (18-5)
3. Good Hope (19-6)
4. Jacksonville (19-5)
5. New Hope (17-5)
6. Anniston (13-8)
7. Cordova (16-6)
8. Corner (19-5)
9. Wilcox Central (15-6)
10. Deshler (18-5)
Others receiving votes: Catholic-Montgomery (12-5), Cherokee Co. (11-9), Escambia Co. (13-7), Haleyville (11-13), Hanceville (19-6), Handley (12-7), Jackson (21-3), Montevallo (16-6), Prattville Christian (13-12), Priceville (11-10), T.R. Miller (11-5), UMS-Wright (16-10).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (22-4)
2. Cottage Hill (20-2)
3. Midfield (17-5)
4. Houston Academy (24-2)
5. Sumter Central (16-4)
6. Piedmont (17-4)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (14-3)
8. Carbon Hill (20-5)
9. Lauderdale Co. (17-7)
10. Westbrook Christian (17-4)
Others receiving votes: Childersburg (12-4), Geraldine (15-9), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Indian Springs (10-4), Opp (14-7), St. James (10-5), Trinity (17-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Holly Pond (20-4)
2. Barbour Co. (15-3)
3. North Sand Mountain (21-4)
4. Mars Hill Bible (18-6)
5. Decatur Heritage (12-9)
6. Ariton (14-8)
7. Aliceville (17-0)
8. Red Bay (18-5)
9. Abbeville (14-8)
10. Sulligent (18-6)
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (11-10), Fyffe (14-11), Hatton (15-6), Sand Rock (15-8), Tanner (14-6), Vincent (15-5), Whitesburg Christian (18-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (21-3)
2. Autaugaville (12-6)
3. Brantley (16-2)
4. Oakwood Academy (13-6)
5. Florala (16-5)
6. Skyline (18-7)
7. Georgiana (14-7)
8. Spring Garden (12-7)
9. Red Level (13-4)
10. Faith-Anniston (16-8)
Others receiving votes: Athens Bible (10-9), Cedar Bluff (14-8), Donoho (13-8), Leroy (7-6), Marion Co. (13-6), Meek (17-7), Shoals Christian (16-8).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (24-1)
2. Heritage Christian (22-1)
3. Glenwood (19-7)
4. Edgewood (17-4)
5. Macon-East (19-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (15-2)
7. Abbeville Christian (13-6)
8. Bessemer Academy (13-4)
9. Snook (14-3)
10. Autauga Academy (8-9)
Others receiving votes: Morgan Academy (7-8).
