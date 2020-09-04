TRINITY — West Morgan High found a way to win on Friday night. The Rebels did so by eating up the clock and yards with the running game, coming up with a timely big play in the passing game and making a host of crucial plays on defense.
In a way, the Rebels used Priceville’s style to knock off the Bulldogs 7-3 in a Class 4A Region 8 opener for both teams.
What made the find-a-way-to-win effort even sweeter was it came a week after the Rebels (1-2 overall) found a way to lose late in the game against East Lawrence.
“We knew all along we had a chance to win some ballgames,” said West Morgan coach Mikel Riggs. “We were going to have to do the things like block and tackle, that allow you to win ballgames. Tonight, we did just enough. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t great all the time, but we did just enough to get the win. These kids deserve it.”
All the points were scored in a ball-control dominated first half that included just two possessions for each team. A penalty on the opening kickoff put West Morgan on its own 4-yard line. Running back Connor Dillard got West Morgan out of trouble with a 55-yard burst on the game’s second play and the Rebels eventually moved inside the Bulldog 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Priceville’s first possession began on the Bulldog 8-yard line and included 108 rushing yards on 15 bruising carries by running back Jerry Burton. However, 40 yards in penalties bogged the drive down, and the Bulldogs (1-1 overall) settled for a 35-yard field goal by JJ Vallejo with 3:33 left in the first half.
West Morgan countered quickly with a five-play, 65-yard drive that ended when quarterback Glavine Segars and wide receiver Caleb Terry connected on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
The second half was dominated by the defenses, but both teams still had opportunities. Priceville had to stop West Morgan twice inside 25-yard line. The Rebels kept the Bulldogs off the board by keeping Burton from breaking off big plays.
“It was a bend but don’t break kind of deal,” Riggs said. “We knew he was going to get his yards. We just couldn’t give him the big one. We just encouraged our guys all week to just keep fighting (and) make them earn it. They did that tonight.”
Burton finished with 157 yards on 28 carries, but only 47 yards came after halftime and he had just three runs of 10 yards or more. The Rebels also forced a fumble late in the game that was recovered at the Bulldog 10-yard line by Segars with 5:53 remaining. Priceville allowed just two yards before getting the ball back but only reached its own 44-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
“When you start 0-2, a win does you a lot of good,” Riggs said. “It just makes everybody feel good. They’re ready to come into work on Sunday, the coaches are, and the players are ready to come to work on Monday. A win can just propel you.”
