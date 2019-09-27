TRINITY — On a night when both teams made enough plays to win, it was West Morgan making just a few more of them in a wild 57-54 non-region win over county rival Brewer.
“We told these guys, we have potential and it’s about time we played up to our potential,” said West Morgan head coach Mikel Riggs, whose team won for the second consecutive game. “It took all we had to finish this thing off. We did not slow up one bit. We found a way to hang on there and go win a ballgame.”
West Morgan running back Adam Lucas had 180 yards rushing on 18 carries with touchdown bursts of 80 and 30 yards. Rebels quarterback Glavine Segars accounted for 174 yards and four scores. On the other sideline, running back Johnathan Morgan put the offense on his back, carrying the ball 27 times for 268 yards with touchdown runs of 25, 13, 9, 2 and 3 yards.
Yet on a night of 934 yards of offense and 111 points scored, the difference was a trio defensive plays by the Rebels (2-4) in the second half. The first came with Brewer (2-3) threatening to break a 41-41 tie early in the fourth quarter after forcing a West Morgan turnover. Rebels defensive back Caleb Terry broke the deadlock by grabbing an interception and racing 92 yards for the score. Zachary Alexander’s 2-point conversion run gave West Morgan an eight-point advantage.
Brewer countered with an 80-yard scoring drive capped by Morgan’s 2-yard touchdown run. However, the Patriots failed to tie the game when Morgan was tripped up inches short of the goal line on the 2-point attempt.
The final key defensive play came with just under four minutes left and the Rebels still nursing the 49-47 lead. Linebacker Garrett McCurry blitzed up the middle on fourth-and-three from the Brewer 31-yard line and sacked quarterback Wyatt Styles for a 12-yard loss. On the next play, Alexander burst 19 yards for the score, and Lucas’ 2-point conversion run gave West Morgan a 57-47 lead with 3:51 remaining.
“Plays are going to be made, and they don’t care who makes them,” Riggs said. “It might as well be us going and doing it. We’re at the point where we got to take some chances at times. Our guys took some chances tonight, and it worked out for us. In the past, even this year some, we allowed things to snowball on us. Finally, we got folks standing up and saying that’s not going to happen anymore.”
