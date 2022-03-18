MOULTON — After a rough start to the game, West Morgan found life late Thursday evening to pull out a come-from-behind win over Lawrence County on the road.
Lawrence County took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but the Rebels responded with five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the win, 6-4.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been on the field. I think what you saw was us finding our rhythm again late in that game,” said West Morgan head coach Bryan Dean.
West Morgan took the first lead when they scored a single run in the top of the first inning. However, Lawrence County answered with three runs of their own. Tripp Engle scored on a wild pitch, while Cain Byars and Luke Louallen had RBI singles, as the Red Devils used an aggressive small ball game plan to throw the Rebels off.
But while Alabama pitcher commit Skylar Hutto may have had a rough first inning pitching for the Rebels, you don’t get to be an Alabama commit if you can’t shake off a bad first inning. The senior responded by throwing almost five shutout innings before being pulled with one out left in the sixth.
“It’s always about the next pitch,” Hutto said. “No matter what happens, it’s all about just getting to the next batter.”
West Morgan’s Dean was unsurprised at Hutto’s turnaround.
“He’s a competitor. He’s an Alabama commit and the hardest worker on the team,” Dean said.
“We let him down a little behind him in the field, but he sucked it up and did his job.”
Dylan Owens had two RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings, while Hutto and Matthew Jones also added RBIs.
Lawrence County cut the lead to 6-4 on a wild pitch, but stranded runners in scoring position in the sixth inning.
The Red Devils were plagued by errors late in the game that allowed the Rebels to pull the come from behind win. The team is filled with young players, but first year head coach Carson Jones wasn’t going to use that as an excuse.
“We are somewhat young, but that doesn’t have anything to do with making routine plays in my opinion,” Carson Jones said. “That’s all about concentration, and maybe the moment just got too big for them.”
Despite the loss, Lawrence County played a strong game. After an 0-6 start to the season, the Red Devils have performed well in the last week. Jones said if they can find answers on the mound and the field, they can continue to improve.
“We’ve never struggled at the plate this season,” Jones said. “Our biggest issue is on the mound, walking too many batters, and in the field where we’ve committed too many errors. We have to work to clean that up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.