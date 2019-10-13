A pair of West Morgan runners placed first and second in their respective divisions at Saturday's Dew It On The Trails race at Point Mallard.
Yarahy Marcelino won the girls Class 1A-4A race with a time of 19:04.20, finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of Brooks' Mallory Cole (20:46.50). Charlie Owens finished second in the 1A-4A boys race with a time of 17:13.50.
Rogers' Raleigh Stamps won the boys race with a time of 16:36.20. Victor Marcelino (West Morgan) finished sixth with a time of 18:08.70 and Priceville's Seth Hood finished 10th with a time of 18:19.20.
Bayside Academy won both team titles. Priceville finished third overall in the boys race.
Decatur's Tyler McCormick was the top local finisher in the boys Class 5A-7A race, finishing with a time of 16:56.90 for 21st. Franklin (Tenn.) won the boys race. Decatur finished fifth, while Athens finished sixth and Austin eighth.
Ella Marlowe, of Athens, was the top finishing local in the girls 5A-7A race with a time of 21:10.70. Mountain Brook won the girls race, while Athens finished sixth.
