The dream of playing college basketball is taking Ashton Owens to San Antonio, Texas.
The former West Morgan Rebel will play for NCAA Division III Trinity University. The Tigers compete in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference with other private schools from Texas, Colorado and Louisiana.
Owens led West Morgan (18-12) in scoring at 17 points a game while also averaging five rebounds. He was a second team selection for The Daily’s Class 1A-4A All-Area team.
The Rebels advanced to the Class 4A Northwest Regional after being just one of two No. 4 seeds to win their area tournament. They were coached by Justin Henley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.