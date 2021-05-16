FLORENCE — West Morgan’s late-season run came to an end Saturday in the North Regional with a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Rogers in a loser’s bracket contest.
It’s been a turnaround year for the Rebels, who had a rough start to the season before catching fire late.
“It’s been a complete 180,” said West Morgan head coach Victoria Burleson.
West Morgan gave the Rebels their best shot Saturday but stranded multiple runners on base throughout the game.
“In a game as tight as this, you need the ball to bounce your way some,” Burleson said. “Our girls fought till the end, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
The Rebels end their season 22-24.
“I just took over this program last year, so we’ve been putting in a lot of work trying to adjust the program,” Burleson said. “The girls have really bought in, and you saw that towards the end of the season.”
Abby Lindsey allowed just four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in the circle. She also led the team with two hits.
West Morgan had no seniors, and the starting lineup against Rogers featured a sophomore, three freshmen and an eighth grader.
“Coming in our goal was to win and get to state, and we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to do that,” Burleson said. “But even though our goal was to be successful this year, there’s no doubt the future is bright here.”
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
West Morgan 4, Madison County 1: Zoey Brewington had two hits and two RBIs to lead her team to a big win Saturday morning. Karly Terry also had two hits in the game.
Abby Lindsey allowed just two hits and one run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts.
Rogers 2, West Limestone 0: The Pirates topped West Limestone in an early morning loser’s bracket game.
Fyffe 9, Elkmont 1: In a 3A state qualifier game the Elkmont Red Devils couldn’t catch up to the Fyffe Red Devils.
Alyssa Harwell led the team with two hits.
Class 3A
Elkmont 5, Lauderdale County 2: The Red Devils scored five runs in the final inning to defeat the Tigers after trailing the entire game.
Brilee Miller hit the go-ahead three-run homer to give her team the win.
Elkmont 10, Holly Pond 0: Alyssa Harwell had two hits and four RBIs, while Kayla Smith had three hits and an RBI.
Abbi Broadway pitched a shutout, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts
Lauderdale County 1, Danville 0: Despite outhitting the Tigers 5-4, the Hawks couldn’t pull out the win Saturday morning.
Friday’s results
Class 4A
North Jackson 4, West Morgan 2: The Rebels came up short to North Jackson in a 4A winner's bracket contest.
West Morgan led 2-0 after the fourth inning, but the Chiefs scored three runs in the final innings.
Kylei Russell led the team with two hits.
Brooks 3, West Limestone 1: Brooks topped the Wildcats in a winner's bracket game Friday.
West Limestone 11, Madison Academy 2: Five West Limestone players finished the game with two hits as the Wildcats steamrolled the Mustangs in Game 1 of the 4A North Regional.
West Morgan 10, Randolph 0: Abby Lindsey pitched a two-hit shutout win in the Rebels' first game of the 4A North Regional.
She finished with 15 strikeouts.
Class 3A
Lauderdale County 6, East Lawrence 3: Camryn Langley hit a solo home run, and Kaitlin Dutton had a two-RBI single to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth inning.
Lauderdale County picked up the win with three runs in the seventh.
Danville 12, Pennington 1: The Hawks picked up a big win in their first game to advance in the 3A winner's bracket
Holly Pond 2, East Lawrence 1: The Eagles managed just four hits as they fell to the Broncos.
Grace Parker led the team with two hits.
Tori Spears finished with just five hits allowed and one earned run.
Class 2A
Pisgah 12, Falkville 2: In the final 2A state qualifier, Falkville couldn't keep up with Pisgah.
Mackenzie Veal led the team with two hits and an RBI.
Falkville 6, Lexington 5: Brooklyn Melson hit a walk-off two RBI double to deliver the Blue Devils a come from behind win over the Bears.
Addy Walker led the team with three hits and two RBIs.
Falkville 10, Hatton 8: The two squads combined for 23 hits.
Sydnee Fitzgerald led Falkville with two hits and three RBIs, while Hannah Tillman had two hits and two RBIs.
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with three hits and an RBI.
