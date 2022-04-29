PRICEVILLE — West Morgan avoided its season ending against Priceville for a second straight year by holding off the Bulldogs 2-1 on Thursday.
Madison Parker scored both West Morgan goals.
Anna Katherine Hopkins accounted for Priceville's lone goal.
The first-round Class 4A/5A playoff win was the season's second meeting between the teams. The Rebels (10-9) will play the East Limestone/Madison County winner.
"They beat us in overtime last year in the playoffs ... here, and then early this year they won," West Morgan coach Brandon Rice said.
West Morgan lost at home to Priceville 2-1 in March.
"Coming out strong and believing in ourselves was what won us that game," Parker said.
Parker put the Rebels on the scoreboard with 35:39 left in the first half.
Priceville tied the game with Hopkins' goal at the 25:39 mark.
Just over a minute later, Parker's second goal, set up by a Brandy Hernandez assist, proved to be the deciding score with 24:37 remaining before intermission.
"Coach (Rice) said we had to play hard," Hernandez said. "We knew we could and we finally did it."
Rice assessed his team's journey to the opening round victory.
"We've been very inconsistent," Rice said. "I know a lot of that is our youth. I think that they started to believe in the (Morgan) County Tournament. Austin beat us 5-4. At that point they started to see that if we play our style of soccer we can compete."
Priceville finished its season at 12-5-1.
"Obviously a loss here hurts," Priceville coach Amber Cescutti said. "They had a great season. The girls have fought through adversity all season long and left it on the field. I couldn't be prouder as a coach to have a team come from where they started to where they ended."
