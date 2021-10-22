HUNTSVILLE — The West Morgan Rebels advanced to the 4A state volleyball tournament Thursday after defeating one of the top teams in the state in the North Regional.
They started the day beating Fayette County 3-0, but their second win, a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Deshler, was their biggest.
“The first thing (the team) had to do was buy into themselves,” said West Morgan head coach Alesha Hutto. “Sometimes in volleyball, it’s not as much about the opponent as it is handling your side of the net. That’s what we preached this week.”
West Morgan trailed 20-12 in the fourth set, but came back to win 25-23. Now they have a berth in the state tournament and a win over one of the top teams in 4A to give them confidence.
“I think going forward they will have confidence because they beat the No. 3 team in the state, and rightfully so,” Hutto said. “To make it to state, it feels unbelievably great. It’s been a dry spell for about four years, and even though we came up against strong competition, this team wasn’t going to let that stay in their way.”
The Rebels were one of four area teams playing Thursday for a chance to advance to state. Priceville and Decatur Heritage were eliminated, while Lindsay Lane defeated Meek and Covenant Christian to advance.
Another Hutto also had a huge day. Alesha's sister-in-law, Robyn Hutto, Lawrence County's head coach, picked up her 1,000 career win.
“Earlier this season, we didn’t know if we’d get there, then last night (my daughter) Anna Clare (Hutto) asked me how close I was. I calculated it and showed it to her and it said 999,” Robyn Hutto said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long, but it’s a great achievement and it’s even sweeter that it came in Anna Clare’s senior year.”
Six teams that advanced to state Wednesday were also in action Thursday to determine seeding. Athens and Hatton both finished runner up in their respective classes (6A and 2A), to the defending state champs Mountain Brook and Addison.
The Hatton Hornets share an area with Addison, and suffered their fourth defeat of the year to the Bulldogs.
“They’re a great team and we get better every time we play them,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. “We had an amazing first set, but then they started tipping and rolling the ball right over the block and we couldn’t adjust. Then we started having some serve receive errors that put us in a hole.”
Despite the loss, the Hornets were pleased with earning the second seed in the 2A state tournament.
“We would’ve liked to come out with the win, but earning the two seed puts us in better shape than Hatton has been in a long time,” Speegle said.
The rest of the day saw East Limestone defeat Brewer in the 5A regional finals. Danville defeated Lexington to finish third in 3A, while Lawrence County defeated Ramsay to finish third in 5A.
