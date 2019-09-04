TRINITY — West Morgan beat Meek 2-0 (25-20, 25-10), Elkmont 2-0 (25-17, 25-15) and Brindlee Mountain 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) in a final tune-up before opening area play Thursday.
Maegan Milligan led West Morgan with 17 kills. Morgan Moseley had 13 kills, while Chasity Jenkins added 21 assists.
Karly Terry and Ansley Terry had six aces each.
The Rebels (12-7) host St. John Paul II on Thursday.
Danville sweeps Geraldine, Addison
The Hawks swept Geraldine 28-26, 25-17 before closing out the match with a 29-27, 25-18 sweep of Addison.
Madison Cartee led Danville with six kills and three digs against Geraldine. Grace Cobb had four kills and three aces, while Faith Parker added five kills and three aces. Savanah Free had 19 assists, five digs and two aces.
Against Addison, Melissa Pike had 11 kills and a dig. Faith Parker had seven kills and two digs and Cobb added five kills and three blocks.
Danville plays Madison Academy and Ardmore on Thursday at Madison Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.