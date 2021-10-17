Brenna Howard and Ellie Jones combined for 14 kills to lead West Morgan to an area championship on Saturday.
Howard had nine and Jones added five as West Morgan beat Brooks 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20) to take the Class 4A, Area 15 championship. Abby Yerby had 23 assists and Karly Terry added 27 digs.
West Morgan (39-11) plays Fayette County on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the North Super Regional at Von Braun Center.
Brooks advanced to the finals by beating West Limestone 3-2 (25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 26-24, 15-12).
North Super Regional admission is $10 and tickets are available on www.Gofan.co.
• Class 5A, Area 16 at East Limestone: The host Indians beat Ardmore 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-20) for the championship Saturday.
East Limestone advanced to the finals by beating Mae Jemison 3-0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-4). Ardmore beat Lee. Both teams play Wednesday in the North Super Regional. East Limestone plays Saint Clair County at 2 p.m. Ardmore plays Alexandria at 3:30 p.m.
Representing East Limestone on the all-tournament team were Bailey Baker, Riley Carwile, Bryanna Johnson and Savannah Preston. Ardmore was represented by Elysha Russell, Lacey Reyer and Abby Watson.
Combined stats for East Limestone had Johnson with 17 digs, Baker 35 assists and 10 digs, Preston 19 digs, Amy Rice 12 digs and Alyssa Hedrick 10 digs.
• Class 5A, Area 14 at Brewer: The host Patriots beat Guntersville 3-1 in the championship match Saturday. Brewer beat Fairview 3-0 to advance to the finals.
The Patriots advance to the North Super Regional to play Parker at 2 p.m.
• Class 4A, Area 13 at Westminster Christian: Priceville finished runner-up to Westminster Christian in the area tournament Saturday. Priceville advances to the North Super Regional to play Jacksonville on Thursday at 9 a.m.
REGIONAL SCHEDULE
The North Super Regional is Wednesday-Friday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Teams need to win their first two games to advance to play for the regional championship and also advance to the state tournament in Birmingham. Admission to the regional is $10.
Wednesday
Class 6A: Hartselle vs. Minor, 9 a.m., Athens vs. Shades Valley, 10:15 a.m. Winners advance to play at 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Brewer vs. Parker, 2 p.m., Lawrence County vs. Corner, 3:30 p.m., East Limestone vs. Saint Clair County, 2 p.m., Ardmore vs. Alexandria, 3:30 p.m. Winners advance to play at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A: Danville vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m., winner advances to play at 5 p.m.; Elkmont vs. Ohatchee, 12:45 p.m., winner advances to play at 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Falkville vs. Lamar County, 10:15 a.m., Hatton vs. Westminster School of Oak Mountain, 10:15 a.m., Athens Bible vs. Red Bay, 11:30 a.m. Winners advance to play at 5 p.m.
Thursday
Class 6A: Semifinals, 12:45 p.m., Finals at 5 p.m.
Class 5A: Semifinals, 2 p.m., Finals at 6 p.m.
Class 4A: West Morgan vs. Fayette County, 9 a.m., Priceville vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m. Winners advance to play at 2 p.m.
Class 3A: Semifinals, 2 p.m., Finals at 5 p.m.
Class 2A: Semifinals, 12:45 p.m., Finals at 5 p.m.
Class 1A: Lindsay Lane vs. Meek, 11:30 a.m., Decatur Heritage vs. Marion County, 12:45 p.m. Winners advance to play at 3:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A: Semifinals, 10 a.m., Finals at 1 p.m.
Class 1A: Semifinals, 10 a.m., Finals at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.