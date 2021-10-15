TRINITY — The West Morgan Rebels took care of business Thursday night.
The Rebels knocked off Wilson, 38-8, to keep alive their hopes of making the playoffs in Drew Phillips’ first year as head coach.
Jalen Fletcher and Connor Dillard both ran for two touchdowns. Fletcher finished with 166 yards rushing on 24 carries. Dillard had 94 yards on seven carries.
West Morgan (5-4, 3-3) needs to win at Rogers next week and get a little help from a Class 4A, Region 8 rival to get back in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“I believed in this team from the first day,” Phillips said. “Our goal from the first day was to make the playoffs.”
West Morgan got some help off the field Thursday night from the two teams leading the region standings. Priceville (7-1, 5-1) beat Deshler (2-6, 2-4), 28-16. Brooks (8-0, 6-0) beat Central (6-3, 3-3). West Morgan is now tied with Central for fourth place and the final playoff spot.
Next week’s schedule in the last week of region play has West Limestone at Priceville, West Morgan at Rogers, Brooks at Wilson and Deshler at Central.
“We did get some help, but all we can really control is how we play, and I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Phillips said.
West Morgan got off to a fast start with three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four possessions. Dillard scored on runs of 15 and 50 yards. Quarterback Braxton Peters had a four-yard touchdown run. Trevor Morgan kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Fletcher got his two touchdowns in the second half on runs of seven and five yards.
--
Priceville 28, Deshler 16
The Bulldogs trailed 9-7 at halftime but dominated in the second half.
Priceville quarterback Jackson Prickett completed his only two passes of the game for touchdowns of 45 and two yards to William Baker.
Linebacker Jake Langlois had 10 tackles and two interceptions. He returned one of his picks for a touchdown.
Priceville’s other touchdown came on a six-yard run by Xander Gaines.
Mason Cartee rushed for 144 yards on 26 carries, but failed to add to his touchdown total of 20 for the season.
