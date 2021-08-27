TRINITY — After falling behind 41-20, the East Lawrence Eagles looked like they might pull off a comeback, closing to within seven points late in the game. Instead, the West Morgan Rebels held on in the fourth quarter for the second week in a row to get the win, 48-34.
“Week 1 (against Good Hope) wasn’t our best ball, and tonight wasn’t our best ball either,” said West Morgan head coach Drew Phillips. “But our guys came up with big plays when it mattered. In a big game and great atmosphere like this, that’s all you can ask for.”
Last year, the Eagles got the win with a late scoop and score. This year, The Rebels sealed their victory with a late fumble recovery and touchdown.
“Last year we came up short and that never left our minds,” said Jalen Fletcher, who finished the night with three touchdown runs of 21, 36 and 52 yards. “It feels great to get that revenge win.”
For a while the game looked like it might be headed for a blowout. The Rebels put six touchdowns on the board in the first three quarters. Cameron Schreiber and Connor Dillard both scored from four yards out. Kaden Cook hauled in two touchdown passes, including a tough catch against press coverage that gave the Rebels a 27-13 lead with five seconds left in the first half.
“When I saw that ball in the air, I knew it was mine. It gave us some huge momentum going into the half,” said Cook.
But try as they might, they couldn’t put the Eagles away.
Trailing 41-20 midway through the third, East Lawrence quarterback Isaih Hubbard led his team on two touchdown drives to cut the lead to 41-34. Hubbard finished with five touchdowns, one rushing and four passing. Senior Bralyn Robinson caught all four touchdown passes (11, 21, 40 and 55 yards) and finished with 117 yards receiving.
The Eagles had a chance to tie the game with three remaining and down by seven, but a fumble and West Morgan recovery stopped the rally short.
“It was one of those games where the bounces just didn’t go our way,” said East Lawrence head coach Sean Holt. “But I couldn’t be more pleased with the way my guys played. I challenged them at halftime to show toughness, not just physical but mental, and they answered the call.”
A week after dropping a mistake-filled 28-7 loss to Sulligent, Holt was encouraged by the improvement his team made.
“The team I saw tonight is not the one I saw last week,” Holt said. “Everything is in front of us. If we can continue to improve like we did this week compared to last week, then all the goals we have of winning the region, making the playoffs are very much in reach.”
The Eagles will travel to Lauderdale County next week for their first region game. West Morgan, which moved to 2-0, will travel to Priceville.
