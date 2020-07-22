Middle Tennessee’s Reed Blankenship has been added to the watch list for two national awards.
The former West Limestone football star is on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik awards. Both awards honor top defensive play. Thorpe goes to the nation’s top defensive back. Bednarik goes to the nation’s top defender.
The senior safety for the MTSU Blue Raiders earned second team all-conference recognition last year despite missing the final five games of the season with an injury.
Blankenship (6-foot-1, 196 pound) ranked tied for first nationally last season with two blocked kicks. He had 58 tackles and two interceptions.
