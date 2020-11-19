West Limestone football coach Shelby Davis says watching the Gordo Green Wave on film is like watching the Green Bay Packers.
It’s not just because Gordo’s colors and uniforms are an exact copy of the NFL team in Wisconsin.
“They play like the Packers. They are big and make big plays all over the field,” Davis said. “They probably could play with the Packers.”
Gordo is West Limestone’s opponent in the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs. It's West Limestone's second trip ever to the third round. The first was in 1988.
The Green Wave are the home team, but because of field issues the game is being played at Pickens County’s field in Reform. Because Class 1A Pickens County also has a home playoff game this week, West Limestone has to play Gordo tonight.
“They’ve had some drainage issues with their field for a while and now they are getting turf, but it won’t be ready until December,” Davis said.
Because of concerns over playing a Class 4A playoff game in a stadium for a 1A school, Davis said he suggested moving the game to a school in the Tuscaloosa area with a turf field so the game could be played on Friday. That suggestion didn’t go far.
“I thought if we played in a bigger venue more of our fans could get in,” Davis said. “With limited seating at a small school, I’m not sure if many of our fans can get in. That’s a shame, because our fans have been super supportive all season.”
Playing on Thursday also shortens the week to prepare and then there's the three-hour bus ride from West Limestone to Reform. It’s just more fuel for the fire that has driven West Limestone to an 11-1 record this season.
“This team has played with a chip on its shoulder all season,” Davis said. “We never were ranked in the top 10 (in Class 4A) despite our record. Rankings don’t really matter, but I know our players think about it.”
Another reason for the Gordo comparison with Green Bay is Green Wave quarterback Tanner Bailey. The junior (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) plays the game like he has a future beyond high school.
The four-star recruit has 14 college offers that include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee and West Virginia.
In last week’s 39-21 win over Oneonta, Bailey completed 21 of 26 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Hunter Ogden had six catches for 179 yards and all four touchdowns.
“They spread it out and try to score as quick as they can and as much as they can,” Davis said. “They have a really explosive offense. We have to limit their big plays.”
Gordo’s only loss was to Class 6A Northridge, 21-17. Bailey suffered a broken collarbone on the last play of that game. He missed the last four regular season games before returning for the playoffs.
One Gordo game that Davis found intriguing while watching film was the 27-13 victory over region rival Northside. The Rams used a physical running attack to test the Green Wave.
“They didn’t do anything fancy, but run the ball at them,” Davis said. “That’s what we have been doing all season.”
West Limestone has some playmakers on offense. Senior running back Thorne Slaton is up to 1,421 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on 193 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Colin Patterson has thrown for 1,621 yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 187 passes. Leading target River Helms has 35 catches for 549 yards and nine touchdowns.
The real test for West Limestone comes on defense. Gordo is averaging 35.1 points a game. West Limestone has held opponents to 17.6 points a game. Opponents are averaging just 95 yards passing a game with nine touchdown passes all season. The Wildcats have intercepted 15 throws.
“We want to give Gordo our best shot,” Davis said. “If we can limit the big plays and pound the ball like we always do, I like our chances.”
