When the quarantine hit last March, it was a disaster for spring sports athletes.
West Limestone’s Thorne Slaton decided to make the best of a bad situation.
Instead of fretting over losing his junior baseball season, Slaton looked ahead to his senior football season.
“I started working out with weights every day,” Slaton said. “I wanted to have the best senior season possible.”
Slaton has pretty much done that. He gained 20 pounds up to 190. Instead of having to dodge opponents, the 6-footer has the strength to break tackles. His speed and power are a tough combination for defenses to handle.
The West Limestone Wildcat is the area’s leading rusher with 1,342 yards. He has 18 rushing touchdowns, plus one on a kickoff for 19 this season.
Slaton had a season-high three touchdowns in West Limestone’s 44-0 win over Hamilton last Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Wildcats (10-1) host Good Hope (10-1) in the second round on Friday. West Limestone is looking for its first win in the second-round since 1988.
“I don’t know if it was the work in the weight room or just a growth spurt or both, but it’s made a big difference,” West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis said. “We have six really good running backs, but Thorne took over the position from Day 1 and hasn’t let anybody else move in.”
One of Slaton’s top games came in a 29-27 region win over Brooks. He ran for 255 yards with two touchdown runs of 50 plus yards. He had a season-long touchdown run of 85 yards in another region win over Wilson.
“I think the added weight and strength has given him a lot of confidence,” Davis said. “He’s always had that competitive grit to him. Add all that together, and you have quite a football player.”
Slaton has been a standout on a team with several standout players. Receiver Rivers Helms, who has committed to sign with Georgia Tech, has 31 receptions for 463 yards and eight touchdowns. Christian Smith has 29 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore Colin Patterson stepped up at quarterback to throw for 1,535 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 115 of 178 passes with just two interceptions.
Leading the Wildcats’ defense in tackles are Brett Beckworth with 91 and Dakota Hilliard with 89.
“We’ve all played ball together since we were little,” Slaton said. “Winning 10 games so far this season has been really cool. We don't want it to stop.”
Slaton has played football since he was in the first grade. Since Day 1 he’s been a running back.
“I do whatever it takes for my team to be successful," Slaton said. "I love running the ball. I have always had the vision to see the holes open up. Then I use the angles to help avoid getting tackled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.