LESTER — When head coach Shelby Davis arrived at West Limestone last season, one of the first things he wanted to find was a leader for his defense.
Davis comes from a defensive background. He was an assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball at Carroll High for two undefeated regular seasons before joining the Wildcats.
He knew finding his middle linebacker would be important. Colton Hobson (6-foot, 220 pounds) emerged as Davis’ choice for that role.
“It was like finding the quarterback of the team,” Davis said. “It’s important to me to find someone to play that position. We talk about defense being attitude and effort. There’s no doubt he’s going to give you the effort.”
Hobson’s emergence as the middle linebacker was a big relief for Davis. He had to install a new system in his first year and make sure the players understood it.
Hobson, now a senior, helped communicate Davis’ defensive message to the rest of the unit last season.
“Coach signals it in and I make sure everyone is lined up right,” Hobson said. “It’s only a little bit of time that I have to do that. I had to know all of the calls and where everyone has to line up.”
Last year was Hobson’s first time receiving increased playing time. The Wildcats went 3-7 while allowing 24.3 points per game. That was their second straight losing season after making the playoffs two years in a row with winning seasons.
Hobson still managed to fly around and make plays, however. He had 113 tackles, four tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
“He never had a major role until last year,” Davis said. “Making him the middle linebacker, everything runs through him. He works a little closer with me and calling the defense.”
Hobson always wanted to be in that role for Wildcats, or at least be a contributor. The Hobson family has been a part of West Limestone history since his father played for the Wildcats. Hobson’s older brother, Austin, was a part of two of West Limestone’s most successful seasons. His teams went 8-4 in 2015 with a playoff appearance and 10-2 in 2016. The team in 2016 made it to the second round of the playoffs.
Hobson was always inspired by his brother to be a leader for West Limestone. He’s done that.
“They were really good when (Austin) was here,” Hobson said. “He got to start. It was awesome. He taught me that I have to be mean on the field. I can’t quit.”
Next on his list is to help the team match the success that his brother’s teams had. West Limestone opens up the season Aug. 22 at Tanner.
Hobson believes when the season kicks off that West Limestone will be a different team. Davis has a year under his belt as coach, and the players have gotten used to his personality and the way he does things.
“Everybody is stronger and our whole team has come together,” Hobson said. “We hope we can work together to win some ball games. The chemistry is a lot better.”
Hobson will also be surrounded by other experienced playmakers on defense. Defensive back Camryn Williams returns after having five interceptions last season.
Senior Shane James had 76 tackles last season and junior Thorne Slaton had 55 tackles. Those four along with Hobson give West Limestone a strong defense on paper.
“We’re asking him to do a little more this year,” Davis said. “I’ll have more trust in him to do some things that will help us be more successful.”
