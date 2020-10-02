KILLEN — After a 50-yard run by West Limestone’s Thorne Slaton late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats seemingly put the game away.
Brooks kept pushing, but a 2-point conversion and an onside kick didn't go the Lions' way, and West Limestone walked away with a 29-27 Class 4A, Region 8 win.
"Thorne had a huge game tonight," West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. "He ran the ball really hard, really well. He has just been able to grind it out this season."
Led by junior quarterback Kyler Murks, who finished with 149 rushing yards, 123 passing yards and four total touchdowns, the Lions found the end zone on a 47 yard-pass from Murks to Cameron Doerflinger with 1:38 remaining.
The Lions failed to convert the 2-point attempt and the ensuing onside kick.
"It's been a tough go for us," Davis said. "We've played four straight road games, three of them in the region. This is one of the tougher regions in the state, especially in 4A, so that's even more difficult."
Slaton found the end zone twice from 52 and 50 yards away. The Wildcats’ star tight end, senior River Helms, was held in check for most of the game, but Brooks had trouble getting off the field on third down.
West Limestone (5-1, 4-0) hosts Wilson next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.