TONIGHT
West Limestone Wildcats vs. Gordo Green Wave
Where: G.S. Spruill Stadium in Reform
What: Class 4A quarterfinal playoff game
Coaches: Ryan Lolley (88-14) is in his eighth season at Gordo. Shelby Davis (20-12) is in his third season at West Limestone.
This season: Gordo (11-1), West Limestone (11-1)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
The skinny: West Limestone is the champion of Region 8. The Wildcats have playoff wins over Hamilton, 44-0, and Good Hope, 21-12. … Gordo is the Region 5 champion and finished the season ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. The Green Wave have playoff wins over Brooks, 41-12, and Oneonta, 39-21. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals to play the Northside at Etowah winner.
This is West Limestone’s first appearance in the third round of the playoffs since 1988 when the Wildcats lost in the Class 3A state championship game to Thomasville, 44-6.
The teams have one common opponent in Brooks. West Limestone won at Brooks, 29-27, on Oct. 2. Gordo was the home team in its 41-12 playoff win over Brooks two weeks ago.
West Limestone’s only loss was to Class 5A East Limestone, 31-17, on Sept. 25. West Limestone has won seven in a row and outscored its opponents 434-211. The Wildcats’ opponents are a combined 72-66.
Quarterback Colin Patterson has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 1,621 yards. Thorne Slaton has rushed for 18 touchdowns and 1,421 yards. River Helms is the Wildcats’ top receiver with 35 catches for 549 yards and nine touchdowns. Christian Smith has 29 for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Brett Beckwith leads the Wildcats with 102 tackles. Dakota Hilliard has 100 tackles. They both had 11 tackles in last week’s win over Good Hope. Cooper Phillips leads the team with three interceptions.
Gordo’s only loss was to Class 6A Northridge, 17-13, on Sept. 25. Gordo has won six in a row and outscored its opponents 421-133. The Green Wave’s opponents are a combined 83-63.
Quarterback Tanner Bailey is the star of the Gordo offense. The four-star recruit has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Michigan. His grandfather was in Bear Bryant’s first recruiting class at Alabama. His father was a backup quarterback at Auburn.
Bailey missed the last four games of the regular season due to a broken collarbone. Last week against Oneonta, he threw for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Hunter Ogden had six catches for 179 yards and the four touchdowns.
Gordo has won 625 games all-time, which is the 17th most in state history. The Green Wave has recorded double-digit wins for the last seven seasons and won eight region championships in the last 11 seasons. This is the program's first season in Class 4A.
The Daily picks: Gordo
