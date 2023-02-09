According to the NCAA, 6.5% of high school football players get the opportunity to play in college.
Just 1.6% of high school players make it to the NFL.
So what would the percentage be for a high school player to play in college, sign as a rookie free agent with an NFL team and then play in the Super Bowl in his first season?
There may not be a number available to reflect those odds. There is a smiling face to show that it can happen. It belongs to former West Limestone High player Reed Blankenship, who is a safety on the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.
The former Class 4A Back of the Year and two-time All-State selection in high school is going to end his rookie season Sunday playing in the NFL’s biggest game of the year. Blankenship’s super rookie season has carried him to Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City.
“This is so crazy. It’s still like a dream,” Blankenship said. “Growing up I was a big Alabama football fan. My goal was to play college football. I never imagined playing in the NFL and never thought of playing in the Super Bowl.”
Blankenship is one of two players from the area helping the Eagles’ cause. Receiver Quez Watkins from Athens wears No. 16 for the Eagles. He’s a veteran of the pro game in his third season with the Eagles since being drafted in the sixth round out of Southern Miss in 2020.
Even though Athens is not that far from Blankenship’s hometown of Lester, the now Super Bowl teammates grew up in different circles. Since Athens is in Class 6A and West Limestone is in Class 4A, their paths never crossed on the football field.
However, Blankenship's father, Troy, and Watkins' mother, Nicole, both work at 3M in Decatur.
Quez Watkins graduated from Athens in 2016 and played in college at Southern Miss. Reed Blankenship graduated from West Limestone the following year and played at Middle Tennessee. They never crossed paths in college.
“I knew who he was and heard stories about how fast he is,” Blankenship said. “When I got to camp with the Eagles and faced him in practice, I found out all the stories were true.”
There were plenty of stories about Blankenship’s exploits at West Limestone. He played on a state championship basketball team in 2015. In a 2015 football playoff game vs. Saks, Blankenship led West Limestone to a 42-36 upset win. He had 20 tackles, a blocked field goal, rushed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a touchdown pass.
“We knew Reed was something special after spring practice in his ninth grade year,” former West Limestone head coach David Arnsparger said. “First it was because he learned everything so fast. Tell him something one time and he knew it.
“He just goes and makes plays. A lot of players hesitate for a brief second thinking before reacting. Not Reed Blankenship. He made big plays in high school, college and now the NFL and I expect him to make big plays in the Super Bowl.”
In Blankenship’s sophomore season at West Limestone, Jordan Cantrell was promoted from assistant to head coach.
“Reed is just a born leader,” Cantrell said. “It’s really cool to see him excel in college and now the NFL and the Super Bowl.”
---
Future on defense
Arnsparger credits Cantrell’s persistence to getting Blankenship an opportunity to play in college. West Limestone is not exactly on a path well traveled by college recruiters.
“Really, Reed gave himself the opportunity,” Cantrell said. “I just tried to get coaches to look at what we had.”
Part of the problem may have been finding the right position to showcase Blankenship’s talents. He attended many football camps as a receiver.
“He wasn’t getting much attention,” Troy Blankenship said. “So I told him maybe he needs to go with the defensive backs.”
The move worked the summer before his senior season. At a satellite camp at Samford in Birmingham that allowed college coaches from any schools to attend, Blankenship’s workouts raised a lot of eyebrows. Illinois' then-head coach Lovie Smith flew down one day just to watch Blankenship after hearing about him.
“Those college coaches saw what we had been seeing,” Cantrell said. “The guy’s a baller. He finds a way to make big plays, especially when you need it.”
Blankenship was a five-year starter at Middle Tennessee and a three-year team captain. He’s the Blue Raiders’ all-time leader with 419 tackles (265 solo) in 55 games.
Those are the kind of numbers that draw attention from NFL scouts. There was so much attention that Blankenship retained an agent.
“I really didn’t know what to expect with the draft,” Blankenship said. “My agent thought there was a chance I might get taken on the third day of the draft or could sign as a free agent. Five minutes after the draft ended the Eagles called.”
“My agent told me that I was going to be the 53rd player on a 53-man roster. He said I had to make them notice me in a positive way. That works for me.”
--
Earning a shot
Blankenship survived training camp and made the 53-man roster after making 17 tackles in three preseason games. His play led to two veteran safeties being cut. Playing time in the regular season did not come quickly. He was on the inactive roster for six of the Eagles’ first seven games. An injury to the Eagles' starting safety forced Blankenship to be thrown in the fire.
“That’s how I like it. It goes back to how I was raised,” Blankenship said. “I always play with a chip on my shoulder. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Blankenship caught some national attention in a Sunday night game at Green Bay when he intercepted a pass from Aaron Rodgers in a 40-33 win over the Packers. The next week vs. the Tennessee Titans, Blankenship played a team-high 55 snaps in a 35-10 win. The regular season ended with Blankenship playing in 10 games with four starts. He totaled 32 tackles.
Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni said at a press conference the week after the Tennessee game that some coaching friends in college told him after signing Blankenship that the Eagles got a good one.
In the playoffs, Blankenship started and had 48 snaps with five tackles in the 38-7 win over the Giants. His playing time was limited in the NFC championship 31-7 win over San Francisco to just seven plays because the 49ers were forced to just run the ball after injuries to two quarterbacks. He still had four tackles.
Because the Chiefs like to spread their offense out and throw the ball, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Blankenship should have a lot of snaps in the Super Bowl.
Watching from the stands will be proud parents Troy and Sandra. They have followed their son from West Limestone to Middle Tennessee to Philadelphia. Pro football has been an education for them.
“When he signed with the Eagles, we didn’t realize that it didn’t mean he had made the team,” Troy said. “It just meant he was one of 96 in training camp trying to make the 53-man roster.”
Sandra retired from teaching in part to make it easier to follow their son's career. The trip to the airport in Nashville to catch a flight to Philadelphia has become routine.
“We’ve only missed one game in college and that was when they played at Army during the COVID season and nobody was allowed in to watch,” Troy said. “It’s been a journey for sure and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”
Troy remembers a time before a game started early in the season as they sat in their seats in the stadium when he told Sandra to take a good look and soak it all in.
“We give all glory to God for Reed’s success,” Sandra said. “The opportunities he’s been given are a blessing.”
Reed focuses on not letting the moment get too big even though he's playing in the world's most watched football game.
“Football is just football,” Blankenship said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.