Defensive tackle Preston Miller of West Limestone has signed to continue his football career at Faulkner University in Montgomery.
West Limestone went 11-2 last fall and advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Wildcats’ defense held eight opponents to 20 points are less.
Miller recorded 26 tackles with two stops for losses and one defensive touchdown.
One local player already on the Faulkner roster is receiver Jake Lawrence of Brewer.
Faulkner finished its spring season earlier this month with a 6-2 record.
— David Elwell
