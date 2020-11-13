LESTER — West Limestone capitalized on long drives for scores and defensive stops when Good Hope threatened to reach the end zone to win 21-12 in a second-round Class 4A playoff game.
River Helms showed off his versatility with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, a fumble recovery on defense and a 53-yard punt in the fourth quarter to pin the Raiders deep on their last offensive series of the game.
"Wherever they want to play me, I can do it," Helms said.
West Limestone (11-1) won its seventh game in a row including a 44-0 rout over Hamilton in the first round. The Wildcats' picked up their 11th win after compiling nine total wins the previous two seasons. The team is unbeaten at home (7-0) with its only loss at East Limestone, 31-17.
"To see these guys believe in me and believe in these coaches, it's just awesome," West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. "It's the feeling I wanted them to have. The feeling of, 'Hey we're fixing to go out there and compete and play together and win, and there's nothing anybody can do about it.'"
The win also marked the school's second time advancing beyond the second round. The Wildcats reached the Class 3A title game, where they lost to Thomasville, in 1988.
"That's pretty awesome," Davis said of his team's accomplishment. "This senior class is an awesome senior class. They worked so hard."
Dakota Wilson rushed for a West Limestone touchdown. Tucker Weatherford picked off a Good Hope pass.
Colton Bagwell and quarterback Benny Malin each had a touchdown run for the Raiders (10-2).
West Limestone led 7-0 after Wilson's eight-yard run with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Good Hope responded with touchdowns on its next two possessions. Bagwell scored on a four-yard run at the 11:36 mark of the second quarter. Malin followed with a 57-yard burst to put the Raiders ahead 12-7.
The Wildcats took the ensuing drive 70 yards capped by Helms running it in from the 31 with 3:33 remaining before halftime.
West Limestone padded its lead by taking the opening possession of the second half 80 yards as the drive led to Colin Patterson tossing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Helms with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats' ball-control offense and timely defense made sure the score held up.
West Limestone held Good Hope to only three second-half possessions. The defense stopped the Raiders on their last three drives into in Wildcats territory. The first half ended with the Raiders at West Limestone's 24. Good Hope's first two drives of the second half resulted in Weatherford's interception at the Wildcats' 5 and on downs at the 23, respectively. The Raiders last possessions ended near midfield on downs and on a sack with 32 seconds left in regulation.
"We just had to keep pounding on them," senior defensive lineman Logan Haggard said. Haggard had pivotal sacks to halt Good Hope drives. "We knew that if we kept hitting them and hitting them, they'd lay down. And we kept on hitting them, and they laid down."
Good Hope, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, entered the game with four wins in a row including a victory by forfeit. The Raiders beat North Jackson, 33-8, in the first round. They were undefeated on the road (5-0) in the regular season, with their only loss at home to Region 6 champion Etowah.
West Limestone leads the series 3-1. The teams last met in 2007, when the Wildcats won 28-25, according to ahsfhs.org.
