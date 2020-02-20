HANCEVILLE — The West Limestone boys came up one win short of making it to the Final Four for the second season in a row Wednesday night.
The Wildcats lost to Brooks in the Northwest Regional final at Wallace State, 54-48, in overtime — a year after beating the Lions in the same round to reach the state semifinals.
“Two or three shots different early in the game, and Brooks could’ve won last year,” West Limestone coach Justin Taylor said. “Same with this one. If we make a couple more in the second or third quarter, this game could’ve been totally different.”
Up until Wednesday, West Limestone’s postseason run was eerily similar to its run last season, when it made it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game.
It beat Deshler in dramatic fashion both this season and last season in the subregional round.
Blowout wins in the Northwest Regional semifinals followed. After drawing Brooks for a second straight season in the regional finals, everything seemed to line up.
Brooks, however, made sure West Limestone’s run came to an end at Wallace State.
“Last year, we had a lot of seniors. A bunch of us were real close to them,” West Limestone senior Branson Owens said. “This year, we were close, we lacked those seniors. We just always try to play as hard as we can.”
The game was fairly even all the way through. Brooks led 10-7 after one and 28-20 at halftime. West Limestone cranked up its defense in the second half. It held Brooks to just 13 points in the final two periods.
Owens brought it offensively, scoring nine of West Limestone’s 21 second-half points. He had 13 points overall. His steal and score with 1:12 left in the fourth sent the game to overtime tied at 41.
“We knew it was going to be guts in the second half,” Taylor said. “Branson took that to heart. He wasn’t going to let us lose. He did all he could do to keep us from losing.”
West Limestone held a four-point advantage at 47-43 with nearly two minutes left in overtime. Brooks then charged back, outscoring West Limestone 11-1 in the final stages to win.
“We got down in overtime,” Brooks coach Brian Wright said. “They had a look in their eyes. I knew they were capable.”
Junior River Helms led West Limestone with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Brooks moves on to play the winner of Sipsey Valley and Williamson. West Limestone’s season ends at 15-13. The Wildcats lose two seniors in Owens and Joshua Simmons.
