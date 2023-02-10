HUNTSVILLE — West Limestone fell to top-seeded St. John Paul II 55-19 on Thursday in the Class 4A, Area 15 final.
Both teams advance to the subregional on Monday. West Limestone (17-14) will travel to Area 16 tournament champion Deshler. Deshler beat Rogers 48-41 in its area final.
SJPII will host Rogers. The teams met in December with the Falcons winning 38-31.
Carlie Belle Winter, Raelee Campbell and Kamey Kennemer each had four points for West Limestone.
"We'll practice hard tomorrow and Sunday and go in Monday just trying to win and do our best," Winter said.
Ella Watts led SJPII with 18 points. Ashlyn Plott added 13. Rhyan Holloway had 11, and Hope Harrell contributed nine.
The Wildcats beat Westminster Christian 52-29 in the area semifinals to reach the final and secure a subregional trip.
The Falcons defeated Randolph 57-27 in its semifinal game.
West Limestone lost both regular season meetings with the Falcons by single digits, 55-49 at home in December and 47-39 at the Falcons.
"Both times we played them (in the regular season it was) close throughout the entire game," West Limestone coach Dakota James said. "(It was) a single-possession game with a minute to go."
However, the Wildcats fell behind 9-0 in the area final and never recovered. West Limestone trailed 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and 29-10 at halftime.
"They jumped on us early," James said. "Picked up the intensity and took the wind out of our sails. It was pretty hard to respond after that."
James will prepare his team for Deshler.
"Deshler's one of the best teams in 4A," James said. "We went over there last year and got beat in a subregion game. We've just got to practice this weekend and try to come back and complete on Monday."
