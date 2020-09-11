FLORENCE — Central’s comeback bid came up short as West Limestone held on Friday for the 28-20 win.
Central was down 28-6 at halftime but battled back to get within eight points before an interception with 14 seconds left sealed the win for West Limestone.
Central used two big pass plays to get within eight points in the second half, but head coach Heath Wood said too many mistakes early and penalties didn’t help.
West Limestone (3-0, 2-0 Class 4A, Region 8), which beat Deshler last week, stayed atop the region standings.
Central’s Jackson Minor finished with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns in the loss. West Limestone’s River Helms ended the night with nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m proud of how we played in the second half,” Wood said. “We have a lot of things to correct in the first half. We came up short at the end, but I’m proud of the effort we played with in the second half.”
Central (3-1, 1-1) began the game with an 11-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a Jamal Ingram touchdown run to grab the lead early. After the missed PAT, Central led 6-0 with 6:40 in the first quarter.
West Limestone answered with a Collin Patterson pass to Helms for a 15-yard score to take the lead 7-6.
Central fumbled the ball on the ensuing drive, but the defense held strong with Lane McCay snagging a one-handed interception in the end zone. The defensive effort was for naught as Central fumbled the ball back to West Limestone on the next play.
West Limestone capitalized with another connection between Patterson and Helms that extended the lead to 14-6.
West Limestone continued to pile on late in the first half with Dakota Wilson adding a touchdown, after three Central personal foul penalties, and Thorne Slaton weaving his way for a 53-yard touchdown with five seconds before halftime.
West Limestone led 28-6 at halftime.
Central had more bad luck when a tipped pass was caught for the Wildcats third turnover of the night, but the defense stepped up with another stop to get the ball back.
Minor dropped a dime to a wide-open Carson Brewer for an 88-yard touchdown with 5:22 in the third quarter. The two-point play was no good.
West Limestone tried a fake punt but came up a yard short to hand the ball back to Central. The Wildcats used the defensive stop to shorten the lead to 28-20 after another Minor to Brewer pass ended with a touchdown. After the 36-yard touchdown, Minor hit Ingram for a successful two-point conversion.
West Limestone and Central punted the next two drives, but Central’s defense held off West Limestone with a minute left in the contest. Central completed one pass, but an interception with 14 seconds left sealed the win for West Limestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.