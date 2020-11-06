LESTER — The West Limestone defense forced a turnover on downs when Hamilton had the ball first and goal at the 2-yard line in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the Wildcats en route to a 44-0 shutout victory in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Thorne Slaton had three rushing touchdowns (6, 5, 3) for the Wildcats, while Easton Smith had two touchdown runs (49, 5) and a fumble recovery.
West Limestone (10-1) will play the winner of Good Hope and North Jackson next week.
