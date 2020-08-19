Lay of the Land
West Limestone competes in Class 4A, Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Priceville, Rogers, West Morgan and Wilson. The Wildcats lose Elkmont, which dropped to Class 3A, but gain Priceville and West Morgan.
They open their region schedule with a trip to Central-Florence on Sept. 11 and close it out with a home game against Priceville on Oct. 23. Their non-region opponents are Clements, East Limestone and Ardmore.
Head coach
Shelby Davis, in his first stint as a head coach, is heading into his third year with the Wildcats after seeing solid improvement in year two. The Wildcats improved their win total by three in his second season, finishing 6-4 and barely missing out on the playoffs. His first year didn’t go as well, but West Limestone still managed to win three games. The Wildcats are 9-11 in two years under Davis.
Last season
West Limestone had an up-and-down year for the most part, matching almost every win with a loss. Its one streak came when it won two games in a row against Clements, 41-8, and Wilson, 45-12, midway through the season. The Wildcats finished 6-4 but missed out on the playoffs thanks to a tiebreaker because of a 3-3 region record that featured losses to Rogers, 23-19, and Central-Florence, 42-37, which both made the playoffs.
“That was a huge stride from year one to year two,” Davis said. “I could not have been more pleased with the ground that we covered, but we could have been a lot more consistent.”
Last three seasons
Before Davis took over, West Limestone went 4-7 under Jordan Cantrell and made the playoffs but lost in the first round. The Wildcats then went 3-7 in Davis’ first year before going 6-4 last season. They are 13-18 in the last three seasons.
Words to grow on
“We just want to focus on what we can control,” Davis said. “With everything going on, you can’t worry about what you can’t control. Control your attitude and effort.”
Quarterback
The quarterback position is undecided. Davis said the team had “three or four” guys competing for the position when the team entered preseason camp.
“That’s a big question mark right now for us,” Davis said.
Offense
Wide receiver River Helms returns for his senior season and is commanding a lot of attention from college coaches. Helms, who is 6-foot-4, has offers from blue blood programs such as Georgia and Florida State. He had 13 touchdowns.
The running back position is not a concern for Davis, who said he has as many as five players who can play that position. Running back Thorne Slaton, a senior, is another player Davis pointed to as key for the offense. Seniors Travis Newman, Brady Adams and Ryan Britt are returning players on the offensive line.
Defense
West Limestone will have to replace nearly its entire secondary and defensive line after the key players in those units graduated. Junior Brett Beckworth is a two-year starter who will play middle linebacker. Junior Dakota Hilliard is another two-year starter coming back who will play defensive end.
“We’re having some young guys that are going to step in,” Davis said. “Those two guys that really have had the most experience who are coming back.”
Must-see games
A Sept. 4 home game against Deshler will serve as the team’s region opener and its second game of the season. Deshler made it to the state title game two years ago and won a region title last season. A road trip to East Limestone on Sept. 25 for a rivalry game, and a region game at Brooks on Oct. 2 should be big as well.
Final word
“This group shows up and goes to work,” Davis said. “I feel like they’re really bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish. They want to try and go out and win a region championship.”
