Lay of the land
West Limestone moves from Class 4A, Region 8 to Region 7. The Wildcats will compete in the region with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, East Lawrence, Rogers, West Morgan and Wilson.
Head coach
Shelby Davis (25-18) begins his fifth season at West Limestone. He coached the Wildcats to an 11-2 record, a region championship and two playoff wins in 2020.
Last season
The Wildcats (5-5, 3-4) fell short of the playoffs after dropping their final two region games.
Last three seasons
West Limestone is 22-11 the past three seasons.
Words to grow on
"I think this team's kind of got a chip on their shoulder, especially after the way last season ended,” Davis said. “They got a pretty bitter taste in their mouth. Any time you go from being the No. 4 team in the state and lose the last three games by 11 points and miss the playoffs, that's kind of eye opening."
Quarterback
Davis has named freshman Landon Navas as the starter. Senior Colin Patterson was the starter the last two seasons, but left the team to concentrate on baseball. He rejoined the football team late in the summer.
Offense
Junior Haven Helms will return at wide receiver. Sophomore Dawson Mewbourn will also get snaps at the position. Seniors Aidan Smith and Levi Tarpley will provide experience on the offensive line with junior Landon Adams also contributing. Junior Easton Smith will be the primary running back option.
Defense
Easton Smith leads the defense at linebacker. Last season, he had four interceptions and 96 tackles. Davis called him the team's defensive MVP from last season. Senior defensive lineman Caleb McCurry, and defensive backs Helms and Landon Parsons are expected to be other prominent players.
Must-see games
West Limestone opens the season with home games against rivals Ardmore (Friday) and Clements (Aug. 26). Deshler will visit the Wildcats on Sept. 2 to begin region play. Other contests against local teams include at home against East Lawrence (Sept. 16), at East Limestone (Sept. 23) and at West Morgan (Oct. 7).
Final word
"I think not very many people expect a lot out of them because we've got so many new guys, new faces out there,” Davis said. “I don't think (the players) are worried about that. I think they're just excited to have the opportunity to prove what they're capable of doing."
