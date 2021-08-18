Lay of the land
Last season was one for the record books for the West Limestone program.
The Wildcats (11-2) had their most wins since 1988 (12-3). The Class 4A, Region 8 championship was the second regular-season title in school history, joining an area championship in 1998.
So what do the Wildcats do for an encore, especially after several key players from last year graduated?
“It’s a new year and a new season with a new team and new faces,” coach Shelby Davis said. “We’re ready to go at it each week and compete.”
The Alabama Sports Writers Association has West Limestone ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A preseason poll.
---
Head coach
Davis enters his fourth season leading the Wildcats. The former Troy walk-on is 20-13 with a region championship and one trip to the playoffs.
---
Last season
The Wildcats won 11 games behind a high-scoring offense and a stingy defense. The offense averaged 34.4 points while the defense held opponents to 19.9.
After opening with four wins, West suffered its only regular-season loss at East Limestone, 31-17. The Wildcats bounced back the next week with a 29-27 win at Brooks.
West won the next six games before falling 48-13 at Gordo, which finished as the 4A runner-up.
---
Last three seasons
In Davis' three years, the Wildcats are 20-13 with a region championship and two playoff victories.
---
Words to grow on
“The community support was sky high for West Limestone football last season,” Davis said. “I know everybody is going to be hyped to see what we do this season.”
---
Quarterback
One reason for the excitement for West Limestone is the return of quarterback Colin Patterson (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) for his junior season. His sophomore passing numbers: 1,713 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Colin can do a lot of things for us,” Davis said. “He’s a rare talent and we’re glad he’s on our side.”
---
Offense
The offense set a school record with 447 points. Only five starters return. Graduation took top receiver River Helms and top running back Thorne Slaton.
Helms was a first-team All-State selection and is now playing at Western Kentucky.
Patterson is one of five returning starters. The other four are juniors Levi Tarpley and Aidan Smith in the line and senior receivers Christian Smith and Brooks Poff.
Three new faces to look for on offense are senior running back Dakota Wilson, senior lineman Jayden Cosby and junior receiver Haven Helms.
---
Defense
Five starters return on a defensive unit that held seven opponents to 19 points are less. That includes seniors linebackers Brett Beckworth and Jonah Smith along with junior Cooper Phillips.
Beckworth led the Wildcats last season with 110 tackles with four for losses and two interceptions.
Also back is senior defensive end Dakota Hilliard and senior defensive back Tucker Weatherford.
New faces on defense are senior lineman Brody Pepper, junior defensive back Jacob Wiley and sophomore linebacker Easton Smith.
---
Must-see games
After opening at Clements on Aug. 26, the Wildcats begin region play at Deshler on Sept. 3.
---
Final word
“We talked all offseason about how we did the chasing last season,” Davis said. “Now that’s changed. We are the team being chased. We have to work harder than the teams chasing us so they don’t catch us.”
